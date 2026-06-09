Crunchyroll’s Most Unhinged Anime of 2026 Has Already Ended (And It’s Perfect for Your Next Unserious Binge)

The Spring 2026 anime season is coming to an end, and with it, many of the new series that debuted this season. While there are still a couple of weeks left before the season officially concludes, one of the most unhinged and unserious anime on Crunchyroll has already wrapped up. Part of the reason is that, despite being part of the Spring 2026 lineup, the anime began airing in March. The series in question is Rooster Fighter, which intrigued anime fans with its amusing premise almost two years ago and shattered expectations of just how bizarre anime could still be.

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Rooster Fighter began its run on March 15, 2026, and after a total of 12 episodes without any breaks, it came to an end on May 31, 2026. As the title suggests, the anime follows a rooster, who roams cities across Japan and fights powerful enemies. The protagonist, Keiji, possesses abilities that transcend normality, making him appear as a superior being. This stands in perfect contrast to the demons that frequently appear throughout the story, manifestations of humanity’s negative emotions. As bizarre as the anime’s premise is, it is a great watch for anyone looking for something unserious, as the entire series is built around that appeal.

Rooster Fighter Ends After 12 Episodes, and It’s Perfect for an Unserious Crunchyroll Binge

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The initial premise makes the anime appear as unserious as possible, with Keiji, the main character, being a rooster on a journey to fight the demons that appear throughout the city. However, as the anime progresses, it is revealed that Keiji is actually on a quest to avenge his sister, who was killed by a demon. This central premise is elevated by Keiji’s voice actor, Kenta Miyake, the famous voice behind All Might. Miyake’s deep voice and Keiji’s heroic actions make the anime feel like a parody of My Hero Academia, with an unserious version of All Might roaming the city and living the life of a hero.

Meanwhile, almost every fight Keiji takes part in ends the same way, with him unleashing a signature attack that is clearly a parody of Goku’s Kamehameha. That said, the anime still has its serious moments, introducing characters with emotional narratives and surprisingly emerging as a rather sad series at times. These moments effectively strengthen the heroic story the anime portrays. At its core, Rooster Fighter blends the heroic traits of Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and One-Punch Man, resulting in a series that is both hilarious and uplifting. For fans looking for that kind of anime, the first season has now concluded and is available to binge on Crunchyroll, making it a great pick for an unserious viewing session with its own unique nuances.

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