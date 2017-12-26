The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Manga

2017 is winding down, and it is that time of the year where we look back at all things manga. Dozens of manga titles hit shelves this year, but only one can be this year’s top pick. Only one can earn the 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue award.

The staff at ComicBook.com came together to vote for our favorite manga titles of 2017, and it wasn’t easy narrowing down everything the medium had to offer. Even so, our team made it happen after a few arguments and impassioned speeches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the winner of Best Manga is…

One Punch Man!

When you think of superheroes, Marvel and DC Comics may be what come to mind first, but One Punch Man should usurp them. The action-packed manga has proven itself to be a weighty contender within the genre, and Shueisha’s work with One Punch Man pushed it above many (if not most) U.S. superhero spins.

This year, Yusuke Murata outdid himself by publishing beastly chapters consisting of 100-plus pages on time and on point. Readers kept up with Saitama and the Hero Association as they encountered baddies like Suiryu. And, to everyone’s joy, Saitama managed to knock out the guys with one hell of a punch.

Check back with ComicBook.com as the rest of the winners are announced throughout the week, then be sure to share your own favorites with us!

List of Nominees: