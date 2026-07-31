One Piece Reveals Why Luffy Can’t Defeat The Final Villain Yet

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One Piece is currently in the middle of its Elbaph Arc, where the battle against the Holy Knights took an unexpected turn after Imu’s arrival. Fans have waited more than two decades for the Elbaph Arc, but no one expected so many plot twists in just one arc. Following the introduction of the Holy Knights and the God Valley flashback, the fight against the villains continues. The ongoing arc not only introduces Imu for the first time but also shares a glimpse at his powers. For several years, Imu was believed to be the final antagonist of the story, but there was never any clear indication until now. The manga has confirmed that the mysterious ruler of the world has been alive for centuries, and his powers are enough to crush anyone in his path.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans also learn about his connection with Joyboy, although the details have yet to be explained. Joyboy is yet another mysterious character in the story whose strength was unparalleled. Even someone like Imu respected Joyboy because of that and knew that Luffy isn’t nearly at the same level. The first clash between Imu and Luffy ended in a complete defeat for the young pirate. Luffy never even stood a chance against Imu, and Chapter 1189 explains why.

One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc Reveals What Makes Imu Truly Dangerous

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Even now, much about Imu’s powers is still unknown, but the Elbaph Arc proves that no one on the island is powerful enough to stop him. As someone who has been alive for over 800 years, it’s no surprise that Imu has several powerful techniques at his disposal. It’s not just his techniques, but he also has the ancient weapons of the allied nations’ rulers at his disposal. Each of the rulers from the allied nations 800 years ago was exceptionally powerful, and Joyboy stood against them all by himself. It’s no surprise that the weapons those rulers wielded were also special, which is why each of them landed in Imu’s hands.

Imu is so unbelievably powerful that Luffy in his Gear 5 form wasn’t even a challenge for the villain. Luffy has been unstoppable ever since his Devil Fruit awakening, but he needs to improve several times more before he could put up a decent fight against Imu. Luckily, it’s evident that Luffy has more room to develop if he is meant to reach Joyboy’s level. Joyboy wasn’t only the first pirate in history, but he is believed to be the most powerful character of his era.

Luffy and Joyboy are separated through time but connected through Nika, the mythical Sun God. They both wield the power of the same Devil Fruit, which led others to believe that Joyboy has returned in this era. The return of Joyboy is a ray of hope among those who have been waiting to be liberated from the tyrannical World Government. Luffy has become overwhelmingly powerful since he awakened his Devil Fruit, but Imu doesn’t plan on making things easier for him at all.