Shonen Jump Cancels Underrated Sci-Fi Mystery in Only 4 Months

2026 is only halfway over, but many Shonen Jump series have already been cancelled. Launched in 2014, Shueisha’s official manga platform, Shonen Jump+, has been serializing hundreds of shonen series alongside catering to other manga demographics. Several manga on the platform are globally renowned, including Dandadan, Kaiju No.8, Spy x Family, and many more. Unfortunately, due to the abundance of series on the platform, many fail to capture readers’ attention. Series that don’t perform well are often discontinued abruptly. While Shueisha rarely officially declares a manga is getting axed, it’s easy to notice the reason when a story reaches an anticlimactic conclusion in just a few months or even a year after its debut.

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Just last year, the platform concluded dozens of promising series, and it has been following the same pattern in 2026 as well. The purge is far from over since @WSJ_manga on X, a famous account known for sharing all Shonen Jump news, just confirmed an underrated sci-fi series has ended this month. Written and illustrated by Yuto Saezo, the manga debuted in March this year and ended in July with its Chapter 13. Usually, even the least promising series would at least release 19 or more chapters, but this cancellation just proves that it barely got any attention at all.

What Is Moshne Project About?

Image Courtesy of Shuiesha

The story centers around Miyabi Kiramiya, the CEO of a small factory left behind by his grandfather. Although he struggles to keep the factory afloat, he is not willing to give up on it since it was entrusted to him. However, just when things couldn’t get worse for him, he decided to perform a ritual that could summon aliens. While the ritual was only believed to be a rumor, Miyabi witnessed an alien named Moshne land near him. The mysterious alien comes from a planet named Copeen and has the ability to copy anything he sees.

That’s exactly the kind of ability Miyabi needed to save his company, but once Moshne had no choice but to remain on Earth, its impending doom became all but inevitable. The manga will release both its volumes on September 24th, 2026, but the update is only for Japanese readers. So far, there’s no confirmation if the volumes will be released in English, but you can still read all the chapters on the official app of Manga Plus.

Why Does Shonen Jump Abruptly Cancel Manga?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The primary reason behind such cancellations is often low popularity, since Shueisha is bound to face certain damage if it continues serializing a manga with no scope of catching the reader’s eye. In Weekly Shonen Jump‘s case, the magazine has limited slots, which have to be cleared up for other upcoming series that might have more chances of being successful.

Unlike the 1990s and 2000s, where series like One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, etc. were allowed time to develop the story naturally, modern manga are pitched with a clear idea of an ending in mind. Additionally, reader preferences have changed over the years as well, with many new manga enthusiasts preferring to read several fast-paced and short stories instead of spending months on longer and slow-burning stories.