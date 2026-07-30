Netflix’s Next Big Summer Anime Movie Shares New Look

In the anime streaming wars, Netflix reigns supreme. While outlets like Crunchyroll and HIDIVE focus entirely on the anime medium, Netflix’s staggering number of subscribers means that this streaming service is where anime is watched the most worldwide. This year, the platform has seen the likes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, Dandelion, Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai, and more hit Netflix. While these are some heavy hitters, another major anime entry is set to arrive next month, as The Ribbon Hero has released a brand new trailer to hint at what will take place during the anime movie’s runtime.

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For those who might not have heard of The Ribbon Hero before now, the film will arrive on Netflix worldwide on August 8th next month. The upcoming tale is actually based on an anime legend known as Princess Knight, which first started as a manga series all the way back in 1953. Despite the franchise releasing several different manga series in its time, along with an anime adaptation that ran in 1967, the series has been missing in action from the screen for decades. 1999 saw a brief short film released, but Twin Engine is taking up the reins to portray a much more modern take on the property via The Ribbon Hero. You can check out the third trailer for the highly anticipated film below.

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Ribbon Hero’s Twin Debut

Twin Engine

For those who think the animation of The Ribbon Hero looks familiar, you might have seen a few properties from Twin Engine in the past. In the past, the production house has worked to bring to life the likes of Vinland Saga, Witch Hat Atelier, Hell’s Paradise, and Vinland Saga. Many of these series didn’t see Twin Engine leading the charge on these projects, with the likes of Bug Films, Wit Studio, and MAPPA in the driver’s seat, so The Ribbon Hero makes for a big departure from many of the projects the studio worked on in the past. From the animation we’ve seen of the Netflix film so far, Twin Engine is clearly implementing the lessons they’ve learned since the studio first swung open its doors in 2014.

The Ribbon Hero might be a major anime entry set to release this year, but it is far from the only thing that Netflix has up its sleeve in the animation department. Steel Ball Run is set to return this September, with the likes of Ranma 1/2, Ramparts of Ice, Blue Box, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners all returning later this fall. As the anime industry only continues to grow, it makes sense that Netflix would look to capitalize on the flourishing medium. If you want to check out The Ribbon Hero on August 8th, you can do so by clicking here.