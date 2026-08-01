8 Years Later, Major TOHO Major Sci-Fi Anime Is Finally Streaming For Free

The exciting Summer 2026 anime season is still ongoing, and most of the new series have already been released. Since fans have already welcomed new films and shows of the season across all major platforms, all that’s left is to await weekly episodes on major platforms. While Crunchyroll again stole the spotlight for streaming a majority of the new anime shows, other streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu also have a range of surprises planned for fans. However, that’s not all, since even platforms such as YouTube also briefly made a few anime films available for fans in North America.

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According to @animeupdates on X, Hiroyasu Ishida’s underrated sci-fi film, Penguin Highway, is streaming on YouTube only in North America. Ishida is one of the most renowned anime directors in recent years, known for beloved films such as A Whisker Away and Drifting Home. Penguin Highway was released in 2018 and remains one of the most underrated and gorgeous sci-fi films of all time.

What Is Penguin Highway About?

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The film is based on a novel written by Tomihiko Morimi, which was published in 2010. In the same year as the anime debut, a manga series was also serialized in Media Factory’s Monthly Comic Alive from March 2018 to February 2019. The story takes place after penguins suddenly appeared in the town with no explanation.

Aoyama, a young boy, figures out that the penguin species follows a singular path known as the Penguin Highway. Surprisingly enough, the path leads them to the woods. Despite being a child, his knowledge is comparable to that of an adult, which often leads him to get bullied by his classmates.

The boy also has a crush on a woman he recently met at a dental office, even though she is much older than him. However, his life takes a turn after the mysterious appearance of the penguins, as the boy swears to learn more about them. He joins the friendly woman he has a crush on on a mission to research the penguins. As the story continues, they learn the horrifying truth behind the mystery.

Penguin Highway Remains One of The Most Underrated Films Ever

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Despite having an exceptional story and gorgeous visuals, the film is rarely ever mentioned alongside mainstream anime. However, even though it’s underrated, Penguin Highway stands out for its brilliant blend of whimsical magical realism, childhood nostalgia, and sharp scientific curiosity through the lens of an overly intellectual fourth-grader.

It blends sci-fi and suburban fantasy as ordinary lives get disrupted after a strange phenomenon. Not to mention that the film has a rather charming sense of humor as Aoyama reacts to bizarre events with such intense scientific logic that it often causes hilarious situations. As a coming-of-age story, it perfectly captures the bittersweet, confusing edge of early puberty and wanting to grow up fast.