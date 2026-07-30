Dragon Ball’s New Sparking Zero DLC Unleashes Unbelievable What-If Scenarios

Throughout Dragon Ball’s history, there have been quite a few times when the series has explored events and characters that aren’t considered canon. Most of the Dragon Ball Z movies, for example, introduced villains that have never appeared in the main series proper, with fans wondering if the likes of Cooler, Turles, Lord Slug, and Janenba will ever appear in Dragon Ball Super. Continuing a multiverse trend, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is once again presenting alternate timelines in its latest DLC drop. Luckily, even if you don’t play the fighting game, we have a breakdown for some of the biggest entries in these “What-If” scenarios and where you can check them out.

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In the latest Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero DLC, Super-Limit Breaking NEO, the fighting game creates some wild alternate realities based on player decisions. These include, but aren’t limited to, Yamcha winning the Cell Games, Tien defeating Nappa and Vegeta during the Saiyan Saga, Krillin saving Android 18 from Cell, Goku going Super Saiyan 2 against Cell, and more. Much like the full game, the downloadable content brings back the original voice actors to present the new stories, weaving the in-game engine to place the Z-Fighters into some wild scenarios. You can check out the “What-If” scenarios for yourself below.

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The Alternate Timelines of Dragon Ball Fame

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The What-If scenarios from Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is only the latest example of alternate timelines playing out in the shonen franchise. In the Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi series, plenty of mind-bending stories were introduced, one of which even saw Cell inadvertently fusing with Krillin in a wild series of events. While Sparking! Zero isn’t an official sequel to the original fighting game franchise, it has long been considered to be the spiritual successor to the series.

Another major alternate timeline for the Z-Fighters has been Dragon Ball Heroes, the original arcade game that would become big enough to receive an anime adaptation of its own. On top of introducing alternate takes on the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and their fellow brawlers, the side story of the Time Patrol brought in quite a few characters that only appeared in the Dragon Ball Z movies. On top of seeing the likes of Turles, Lord Slug, and more, many of the villains were given wild new transformations to make them threats to Goku and company, with the heroes even receiving new forms as a part of the new series. While Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which also focuses on the Time Patrol, recently released its last DLC, a new entry in the series is set to arrive in 2027. Many of the story details remain a mystery, but the third game in the series is planning to bring in plenty of fan favorites.