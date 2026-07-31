10 Best Anime to Watch on Netflix in August 2026

July was another exciting month for anime fans since it commenced the exciting Summer 2026 anime season. The year is still far from over since fans have the Fall lineup to look forward to as well. However, since the summer season is ongoing, all the new anime are releasing weekly episodes, which isn’t ideal for those who prefer binge-watching. It’s also overwhelming for fans to keep up with weekly updates with the cliffhanger endings and long wait. Not to mention that most of the new releases are often available on Crunchyroll since it’s the largest streaming hub for anime fans across the globe.

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When it comes to anime, Netflix’s library isn’t as vast as Crunchyroll’s, but it’s full of unique shows and films that often catch viewers’ eyes. Netflix’s library is expanding each month, and there are several exciting series and films fans can explore. August is the second month of the Summer 2026 anime season, which means that not a lot of new series are coming to the platform. Regardless, the streaming giant has more than enough shows and films to keep you occupied for the entire month.

10) Carole & Tuesday

Image Courtesy of Bones

While Shinichirō Watanabe is one of the most renowned anime directors of all time, he is famously known for classics such as Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo. Despite being directed by him, Carole & Tuesday never received the recognition it deserves. The anime not only has gorgeous animation, but it also explores themes such as socio-political struggles like refugee identity, political corruption, and the power of human art over AI. The story is set in the future, almost 50 years after humanity moved to Mars. The world is completely different from what we’re familiar with, as AI has dominated every part of human life, including the art and music industry.

Tuesday, a young girl from an influential family, runs away from home to pursue her dream of making music. However, she is completely lost in an unknown city after her suitcase gets stolen, and she has to decide what to do next. By a strange twist of fate, she comes across Carole, an orphaned refugee from Earth, who shares the same passion as her. The girls hit it off immediately and begin working together, aspiring to make it big in an industry where AI is everything.

9) Forest of Piano

Image Courtesy of Gaina

Unfortunately, Netflix will remove this anime on September 28th this year. Since it’s a Netflix original, you won’t be able to stream it anywhere else. There’s more than enough time for you to watch this exceptional show before that happens. This coming-of-age story is based on the award-winning manga by Makoto Isshiki, centering around Kai Ichinose, a young boy who grew up in the red-light district and finds comfort by playing an abandoned piano in the forest.

Although Kai has never formally learned to play the instrument, he can somehow produce a beautiful melody, as if the piano is responding to him. However, for some unknown reason, no one else can play the broken piano except Kai. His raw talent caught the attention of Sosuke Ajino, a former piano prodigy turned teacher, who decided to teach the boy everything he could. Along with him, his classmate Shuehei Amamiya, the son of a renowned pianist, hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps. As the young boys strive for success, they face several challenges along the way in the competitive music world.

8) The Way of the Househusband

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

This wholesome comedy anime series is episodic in nature, bringing a new set of hilarious events that challenge the protagonist’s ability to manage his house. The story primarily focuses on Tatsu, a former yakuza who was once feared as “The Immortal Dragon.” However, he suddenly disappeared from the underworld. No one could have imagined that several years later, he would become a devoted stay-at-home husband to support his wife, Miku, a hardworking career woman. The story follows his daily shenanigans as his intense yakuza mannerisms make even the simplest tasks feel like high-stakes operations.

Despite his eccentric behavior, he is surprisingly good at household chores, cooking gourmet meals, keeping the house spotlessly clean, hunting for the best supermarket deals, and budgeting. Donning his quirky apron, Tatsu masterfully uses all his skills to manage the house. While the animation by J.C. Staff isn’t anything special, the story is more than good enough to make up for it. Each episode offers a new outlook at Tatsu’s life as he hangs out with his wife, neighbors, and even those from his past who never thought they’d meet him again.

7) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Netflix is finally streaming all seasons of the anime, so now is a perfect time to catch up with the story or even rewatch it altogether. The anime still awaits updates on Season 4, which will wrap up the Culling Game Arc. However, the first teaser, which was revealed during MAPPA’s 15th anniversary event, is enough to prove that the story will get even more intense in the upcoming season. The story centers around Yuji Itadori, a seemingly ordinary boy with exceptional physical strength.

After getting mixed up in the world of Jujutsu, Yuji has faced one brutal challenge after another, but his struggles are far from over. During the Culling Game Arc, Yuji and the other sorcerers seek out a way to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. While they have figured out a way to bring the strongest sorcerer back, it’s not going to be easy with so many obstacles and enemies in front of them. Season 3 ends on a cliffhanger after Yuta’s biggest fight in the main story, since he has finally returned to Japan. The Culling Game Arc is a perfect blend of exciting battles and an incredible build-up of the final arc of the story.

6) Parasyte: The Maxim

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The manga was originally serialized from 1989 to 1994, but its popularity skyrocketed in 2014 after it received an anime adaptation by studio Madhouse, one of the most renowned animation studios of all time. Many anime series question humanity and what it means to be human, but few do it as beautifully yet heartbreakingly as this award-winning Seinen. This complex psychological thriller centers around Shinichi Izumi, a seventeen-year-old high school student, who falls victim to the worldwide alien invasion, where worm-like alien parasites take over human bodies and blend into society.

However, because Shinichi was wearing headphones, the alien ended up infecting his right hand, and the two somehow learned to coexist as a means of survival. While Shinichi’s alien doesn’t crave mindless destruction, the same can’t be said about the others. These flesh-eating parasitic aliens target the people around them and cause senseless destruction. Left with no other choice, Shinichi has to confront the threats in front of him and find a way to save humanity. As the story continues, he begins losing his own human emotions without even realizing it.

5) Delicious in Dungeon

Image Courtesy of Studio Trigger

Delicious in Dungeon is one of Netflix’s most beloved fantasy series, and it’s all set to return with a second season in October 2027. This epic adventure story focuses on Laios Touden, a young knight who led a small party through a dangerous dungeon filled with powerful monsters. Unfortunately, his party was unequipped for the dangers they were supposed to face in the dungeon. Unable to fight against a powerful monster, they were all close to death’s door until Laios’ spellcasting sister, Falin, teleports everyone out of the dungeon before getting eaten alive by a dragon.

Unwilling to let his sister die, he decides to raid the dungeon once again and do whatever it takes to survive inside the brutal place, even if it means eating monster meat. Accompanied by a small party of trusted allies, Laios explores the dungeon and the delicacies it has to offer. The first season adapted 52 chapters of the manga in 24 episodes, concluding the Sixth Floor Arc. Since the manga has a total of 97 chapters, the second season might be the last if the animation decides to have the same episode count as the first season. However, so far, the anime hasn’t confirmed any details on the finale yet.

4) Horimiya

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

Based on a beloved romantic comedy manga, the anime adaptation was released a decade after the manga’s debut. The series already had a wide fanbase by then, which is why fans had high expectations from the anime adaptation. However, the fast-paced adaptation, which covered the full story in just 13 episodes, initially disappointed fans. The animation studio later released another anime titled Horimiya: Piece to cover the rest of the story, although the events were already jumbled up by then. Regardless of that, it can’t be denied that Horimiya stands out as one of the most refreshing romantic comedies of all time.

The story centers around Kyoko Hori, a straight-A student popular for her personality and looks, who never hangs out with her classmates after school. She doesn’t want them to know that she takes care of the house and her brother since her parents are always out at work. However, her secret is revealed when Izumi Miyamura, her classmate, brings her younger brother home. She is shocked to see that the quiet boy in her class is completely different outside of school, and thus begins their secret endeavors as Izumi continues to help her while keeping her secret safe.

3) Violet Evergarden

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

Violet Evergarden isn’t only praised for its breathtaking visuals but also for its heartbreaking story as it takes the protagonist on a journey to learn about human emotions. The story centers around Violet, a young woman who was used as a child soldier during the war. Just like a tool, she’s emotionally detached from everything around her and only cares about her duty. However, her life takes a drastic turn after a brutal battle where her commanding officer, Major Gilbert Bougainvillea, is presumed dead.

After the war is over and she is discharged from the hospital, Violet tries to find a new path in life. She begins working as an Auto Memory Doll, a letter writer who helps people express their emotions through written words. The series follows her journey as she encounters various clients, each with a unique story of love, loss, and heartbreak. Each of these stories teaches Violet about the complexity of human relationships. Although her feelings for Major Gilbert remain unresolved, she continues her journey of healing and self-discovery. The anime includes moments of hope and healing as the characters’ struggles and Violet’s journey to understand herself make it an immensely emotional anime.

2) Death Note

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Even after two decades since its debut, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Death Note is one of the best series in anime history, filled with thriller, suspense, and supernatural elements. The story follows Light Yagami, a genius high school student, who becomes twisted after tasting the kind of power no mortal should’ve known about. While looking out from his classroom window, he saw a notebook falling from the sky. He later picked it up and realized it was a Death Note that claims to take the life of a person whose name is written on it if the user fulfills certain conditions, which are quite easy to follow.

Although Light believes that the Death Note is nothing but a prank, he still decides to experiment with it by using a felon’s name. He never expected he would succeed in killing the criminal. It doesn’t take long for the teenager to form his own distorted sense of justice and decide to purge the world of all criminals by going on a murder spree. Going under the alias “Kira,” Light evokes fear and unrest among the people until a mysterious detective known as L swears to stop Kira’s rampage.

1) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The anime is scheduled to return with Season 3 in Fall 2027, continuing the journey of Frieren and her party. This beloved fantasy is melancholic, with underlying themes of grief and the fleeting nature of time. The story begins after the conclusion of an epic journey that saw the Demon King defeated by the Hero’s party led by Himmel. Frieren, an elven mage who has lived for over a thousand years, was one of the party members who separated from the group after the journey was over. While a decade is significant to humans, it is just a fleeting moment in an elf’s never-ending life.

However, she realized too late that her journey with the Hero’s party has changed her completely. Filled with regret for not getting to know Himmel better during his funeral, she embarks on a journey to the northern end of the continent, Aureole, where the souls of the dead rest. Accompanied by Fern, her apprentice mage, and Stark, an aspiring hero, Frieren revisits all the places she explored with her previous party, learning the importance each moment holds in her life. The third season of the anime will adapt the Golden Land Arc, which is often considered the best arc in the manga.





