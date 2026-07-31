Every Anime Coming To Netflix in August 2026

As the Summer 2026 anime season continues, Netflix is releasing a new anime series for its August Calendar. Unlike Crunchyroll, which focuses on dozens of seasonal releases, Netflix has a monthly schedule. As the anime industry grows in popularity, Netflix keeps expanding its library with new originals and the return of some beloved classics. Although the monthly schedule isn’t always that expansive, it always offers something new to fans. Usually, the platform has a blend of newer and older series being added to its library. While this month is no different, there are a few exciting updates fans have been waiting for years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

August calendar is shorter than most months, but each of the entries offers something special for fans. One of them includes a highly anticipated film inspired by Osamu Tezuka’s forgotten classic. Additionally, a beloved Shojo classic will finally release its dubbed version eight years after the anime’s debut. What’s on Netflix revealed the August calendar, and so far only three have been confirmed so far. However, there’s always a possibility that more series will be announced on short notice.

3) The Ribbon Hero

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

The Ribbon Hero film is inspired by Osamu Tezuka’s Princess Knight, but it’s not a one-on-one adaptation. The film will premiere on August 8th, 2026, following an epic adventure of a princess. The Princess Knight manga was serialized from 1962 to 1966, taking place in a medieval fairy-tale setting. The story centers around Sapphire, a young princess who has no choice but to pretend to be a male prince so she can inherit the throne. This latest anime film has the same protagonist but with a rather dark setting.

In the upcoming film, Sapphire grieves the loss of her homeland, Silverland, which was destroyed by a calamity called Nergal. The calamity was so terrifying that she had no choice but to find temporary shelter with the kind people of Goldland. However, it doesn’t take long for her to realize that the malevolent Nergal refuses to let her live in peace. Now that her new home is also being threatened, Sapphire has no choice but to take up arms, wipe away her ties, and fight for the new home she found.

2) Banana Fish (English Dub)

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Following the controversial English AI Dub by Amazon in November last year, fans had all but given up on an official dub until Netflix picked it up. The highly anticipated English dub of this beloved Shojo anime will begin streaming on August 12th, 2026. The story centers around Ash Lynx, a 17-year-old gang leader in New York City, and Eiji Okumura, a Japanese photographer’s assistant. While investigating a cryptic phrase, Banana Fish, Ash realizes that it’s tied to a powerful drug and crime syndicate.

As his troubles continue, he encounters Eiji, who is visiting America as part of a photography project. The two gradually grow close, and Eiji’s kindness becomes a source of comfort and hope for Ash, who has suffered throughout his life. Unfortunately, the two get entangled with the mafia as they face relentless danger while uncovering the truth about Banana Fish. It’s one of the darkest Shojo series of all time, full of betrayal and hopeless moments where characters are unable to escape their circumstances.

1) Gintama: Yoshiwara in Flames

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

Following its huge box office success this year, the remake film will begin streaming on the platform on August 27th, 2026. It retells the fan-favorite arc, which was originally adapted in Episodes 139 to 146. The remake film follows the same plot with much better animation and the same voice actors, but with much better quality of animation. The story brings Gintoki and his friends to Yoshiwara, an underground red-light district governed by shady laws where the courtesans face constant oppression.

After an unexpected encounter with a young boy named Seita, Gintoki’s group learns about the boy’s wish to reunite with his mother. The group decides to help Seita, but they soon become the target of Tsukuyo, the head of Yoshiwara’s paramilitary force known as Hyakka. As the story continues and Gintoki fights against the corrupt forces, the truth behind Seita’s connection to Yoshiwara unfolds.