Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Studio’s Underrated Classic Is Streaming For Free After 24 Years

The Summer 2026 anime season is still ongoing, and fans are already welcoming new films and shows of the season across all major platforms. While Crunchyroll again stole the spotlight for streaming a majority of the new anime shows, other services such as Netflix and Hulu also have a range of surprises planned for fans. However, that’s not all, since even platforms such as YouTube also briefly made a few anime available for fans in North America. According to @animeupdates on X, Satoshi Kon’s underrated classic, Millennium Actress.

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Ever since its establishment in 1972, studio Madhouse has released several incredible anime films and series, but only a few of them are considered timeless classics. Satoshi Kon remains one of the most legendary filmmakers of all time, and he created several incredible films under the banner of Madhouse. Best known for Perfect Blue and Paprika, the director released a historical film in 2002. Based on an original story, the anime became known for its exceptional plot and visuals.

What Is Millennium Actress About?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The plot is loosely based on the real lives of Japanese actresses Setsuko Hara and Hideko Takamine. The story takes place at the turn of the millennium, when Ginei Studio’s dilapidated buildings are set to be demolished. Before the building is demolished, Genya Tachibana, an ex-employee and filmmaker, decides to honor this occasion with a commemorative documentary about Chiyoko Fujiwara, the company’s most popular actress.

As the most popular actress of the Showa Era cinema, she was sought out by many to work with them when she was in her prime. Now that she’s retired, she agrees to be interviewed by him. The film looks back at her career as she takes viewers on an illusory journey through recollections of the past. The visuals transcend the boundaries of reality as the story of her acting career blends with the characters on screen.

Millennium Actress Remains One of Satoshi Kon’s Most Underrated Works

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Millennium Actress is regarded as one of the best anime film releases of its time, praised for its stunning art and fluid method of blending real life with fictional elements. The film explores themes of pursuing dreams, love, destiny, the concept of memory, and subjectivity. The story follows a fictionalized account of Japanese historical events, combined with a vibrant setting, making every moment a visual joy to witness.

What makes this film truly special is its unique transition style that breathes life into Chiyoko’s journey. Instead of a linear biography, the film is framed as an interview with Chiyoko, who retired 30 years ago and now lives a peaceful life. As she recalls her career as an actress, she reminisces about running across decades to find a painter she met in her youth.

Oftentimes, the interviewers physically and visually step into her memories, making those memories even more impactful. While Perfect Blue and Paprika are often talked about even among new anime fans, Millennium Actress rarely gets the attention it deserves. The film has won several awards after its debut and remains a classic that every anime fan needs to watch at least once.