The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Shonen Series

Anime has had an especially great 2017, with plenty of series defying the medium in which they were conceived. 2017’s shonen anime, or series that focus on action in order to tell their stories, have been so exceptional they needed an award category all of their own. As stacked as these nominees are, there could really only be one winner.

And the winner of Best Shonen Series is…

My Hero Academia!

Although My Hero Academia may not have been running as long as some others, it has left a huge impression on anime fans worldwide. Its blend of Western superhero tropes and Japanese manga sensibilities has crafted a series that is both hopeful and incredibly dark.

Season Two of the anime series exploded out of the gate with its adaptation of the fan-favorite “U.A. Sports Festival” arc, and featured some of the most impressive animation in the series to date. The incredible techniques seen in Midoriya’s fight with Todoroki, the emotional throughline of Uraraka’s fight with Bakugo, and the many challenges Class 1-A faced to get there. With as much as the series crammed into one packed season, it’s no wonder that My Hero Academia had one of its best years ever.

