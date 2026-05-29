5 Anime Masterpieces That Are Under 15 Episodes

Some anime take a while to achieve masterpiece status, driving home the full power of their stories several seasons in. There are, of course, anime with near-perfect beginnings that maintain their quality throughout their runs. They tend to be exceptions to the rule, though, and most of them still take time to fully pay off their potential. It takes a truly special title to weave a masterful story in just a single season.

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That’s why anime masterpieces with fewer than 30 episodes are so impressive; they weave compelling stories and character arcs quickly and effectively, and they leave an impact with less. It’s even more striking when a series pulls this off in 15 chapters or less. Some one-season anime clock in around that count, and they accomplish a lot despite their shorter runtimes. Needless to say, these anime are worth dedicating a weekend to. Note: This article doesn’t contain anime that are currently 15 episodes or less but ongoing.

5) Odd Taxi

Odd Taxi tackles its central missing-person mystery in a mere 13 episodes, and the 2021 anime manages to dig into numerous characters’ trauma and tie up its loose ends in that timeframe as well. The major twists make Odd Taxi a brilliant series worth digging into, but the slow unraveling of its plot and its character work also elevate it to masterpiece status. It’s an anime that’s, unfortunately, underrated, but it’s one that more people should check out. There aren’t many series like it, speaking to its high quality and unique premise.

4) Erased

Speaking of short mystery anime, Erased is one that’s also masterfully crafted, even if some fans are unhappy with the ending’s adaptation of Kei Sanbe’s manga. Erased blends a murder mystery narrative with a time-hopping sci-fi story, and the result is a series viewers won’t be able to put down. At its core, the story is about the ways connection can prevent tragedy and abuse. Its main character learns this by going back in time and attempting to uncover who was behind a series of kidnappings from his childhood — incidents that tie into his mother’s murder in the present-day timeline. The series is emotional, pays attention to detail, and is as gripping as any good thriller should be. It’s impressive that it can claim all those strengths after just 12 episodes.

3) Devil Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby is 10 episodes long, and although the anime’s gutting ending is its true claim to fame, it’s a well-crafted series from beginning to end. The animation perfectly captures the show’s dark backdrop and themes, and the series wastes no time earning its TV-MA rating. It’s unflinching in its approach, and its cynicism toward humanity allows it to unpack serious real-world subjects within its tale about demons. The dynamic between Akira and Ryo is also a highlight, making the emotional punch of the final episode land that much harder. Devilman Crybaby is the sort of masterpiece that will leave viewers thinking long after it’s done.

2) Baccano!

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Told across three different timelines — including fictionalized versions of 1711, Prohibition-era America, and the 2000s — Baccano! combines a mafia crime story with a tale of alchemy and homunculi. It works incredibly well, with the anime masterfully juggling these backdrops and a somewhat large cast of characters. The fact that it does so over 13 episodes makes it more impressive (though it’s worth noting there are three OVAs to watch in addition to the main series). Not many series can pull off such a complicated setup, but Baccano! gets it done. It’s entertaining and works in its share of action and twists as it continues.

1) Hellsing Ultimate

A rare anime remake that surpasses the original, Hellsing Ultimate is a masterclass across all 10 episodes. They’re longer than your average anime installments, but they still make for a fairly quick binge. And they offer a faithful iteration of Kouta Hirano’s manga, taking viewers on a fast-paced and wild ride complete with bloody action and incredibly memorable characters. The animation is dark, stunning, and fully suits the story at hand. The soundtrack also perfectly captures the series’ style, and both the visuals and audio make for incredible action sequences. Hellsing Ultimate may not go as deep as some other anime masterpieces, but it proves immensely entertaining.

What’s an anime that’s under 15 episodes that you’d consider a masterpiece? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!