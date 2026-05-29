Solo Leveling Sets a Record No Anime Has Ever Achieved on Crunchyroll

It has now been a little over two years since the Solo Leveling anime made its debut on Crunchyroll, and in that short span of time, the anime has secured a position on the platform that no other anime ever has. Ever since its debut, Solo Leveling has continued its trend of capturing attention and breaking records. The first season of Solo Leveling became the first anime ever to sweep the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, unlike any anime before it. Meanwhile, the second season continued to break different kinds of records, even surpassing the biggest anime ever, One Piece. With the momentum of Solo Leveling Season 2, the anime managed to emerge as the highest-rated anime ever on Crunchyroll.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Solo Leveling has elevated that record even further, becoming not just the highest-rated anime on Crunchyroll, but also the first anime ever to surpass one million ratings. As of this writing, Solo Leveling holds an average rating of 4.9 stars with over one million reviews. This underscores just how close to perfect the anime is among fans, leaving virtually no room for error. In comparison, the second-highest-rated anime, One Piece, holds a rating of 4.8 stars with a total of 820k ratings. This further highlights that Solo Leveling is currently the biggest anime on Crunchyroll, with no other series even coming close.

Solo Leveling Sets an Unprecedented Record on Crunchyroll

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling’s blow-up on Crunchyroll was always anticipated, though not on the scale that it has ultimately achieved. Even as a manhwa, the series was immensely popular, to the point that it created a subculture of Solo Leveling-type series built around similar ideas. Fans had long expected the anime adaptation to explode in popularity, but with an adaptation that delivered across every element, the anime firmly established itself as part of the new generation of anime. Following the end of its first season, Solo Leveling had already garnered a total of 400k reviews. However, it was the arrival of Season 2, which continued to break multiple records, that truly pushed the anime to staggering review numbers.

However, it is clear that the anime is only getting started, as the second season covers only around half of the overall narrative. The third season is already shaping up to be even bigger, while the rumored upcoming installment being adapted into a movie format could elevate the franchise even further. Meanwhile, Netflix’s live-action project based on the series is also set to bring even more attention to the anime, likely driving its ratings even higher. This further underscores that, despite critics dismissing the anime as merely an aura-driven project rather than a true standout, Solo Leveling has established itself in a league of its own, and it is likely to continue doing so in the future, with very few anime capable of catching up to the records it continues to set, including becoming the highest-rated anime ever on Crunchyroll.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!