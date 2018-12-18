The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Anime Film

2018 is coming to an end, and anime fans are ready to look back at their favorite picks of the year. Plenty of anime titles dropped this year, and film especially got fans going. Now, ComicBook.com is here to bestow its Golden Issue Award to the best anime film of the year, and a tense vote led to one film receiving a great honor.

Sorry, Studio Ghibli… You were not eligible this year, but we’re sure our winner would make your heralded films proud.

And the winner of Best Anime Film is…

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes!

For shonen lovers, this big-screen venture marks a big step for one very popular title. My Hero Academia stands as a top-tier shonen series, but the show hadn’t stepped out with a feature film until this summer. Finally, Izuku Midoriya got to team up with his mentor, and the encounter led to one fast-paced movie.

Stuffed with as much heart as there is action, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes proves superheroes work perfectly well in anime. The film’s brisk pacing made room for some surprising plot twists and over-the-top fight scenes. So, it’s no wonder that this debut film topped the list of anime films for ComicBook.com.

