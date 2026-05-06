New Crunchyroll English Dub Launches With a Massive Secret

Crunchyroll has launched a new English dub release as part of their Spring 2026 anime schedule, but it’s keeping one major character’s voice a secret until it’s all over. The Spring 2026 anime schedule has just rounded out its first month of releases as many fans are now seeing the new releases reach their respective strides, and many of these shows have gotten English dub releases as well. But there’s one new dub that’s standing out even more so thanks to the fact it’s keeping a big secret at the center of it all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll has launched the English dub for Needy Girl Overdose, and with it has revealed the voice cast behind it all. But much like the original Japanese language release, it’s keeping one character’s voice a secret until the series ends its run. As Crunchyroll reveals in the voice cast announcement, “The voice of KAngel/Ame-chan is confidential until after the season finishes.” Further expanding on the wild kind of story that fans can see in action with Needy Girl Overdose.

Needy Girl Overdose Confirms English Dub Voice Cast

Courtesy of Aniplex of America

As of May 2nd, the first episode of the English dub release for Needy Girl Overdose has launched with Crunchyroll with new episodes dropping on a weekly basis from here on out. Produced by Aniplex of America with Michelle Ruff serving as ADR Director and Erica Mendez as ADR Writer. The English voice cast for Needy Girl Overdose breaks down as such:

Michelle Marie as Purple Lollipop

Allison Hill as Michica Gokubara

Nicole Gose as Nechika-sama

Erica Mendez as Kache

Ray Chase as Kache’s Boyfriend

Kellen Goff as Otaku/Narrator

Yong Yea as Otaku Customer

Heather Gonzalez as Interview

Allegra Clark, Meli Grant as Additional Voices

Main character Ame-chan and her virtual avatar alter ego KAngel will not be revealed until the end of the season. Given that she takes such a major role in the series, it’s a surprise to see that the talent behind the character will not be revealed. This makes the anime all the more intriguing because this could tease some kind of grand reveal or potential twist when it all comes to an end. So it’s certainly something to keep an eye out for as the Spring 2026 anime schedule continues.

What Is Needy Girl Overdose?

Courtesy of Aniplex of America

Directed by Masaoki Nakajima for Yostar Pictures, Needy Girl Overdose takes an original scenario from game writer nyalra (who also wrote the lyrics for the opening, “Internet Angel”) with character designs from Ohisashiburi, Kenji Saikai, Akari Takei, and Umito Shimizu. It also features music composed by Aiobahn +81, Sasuke Haraguchi and DÉ DÉ MOUSE.

Needy Girl Overdose is based on a video game title of the same name by Xemono and WSS Playground. The game saw players interacting with streamer Ame-chan, and helped to manage her streams, daily activities and more as she dreamed of becoming a viral sensation. The original game had over 20 different possible endings for Ame-chan, and some of them went down very dark paths. It remains to be seen how that factors into the future of the anime release.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!