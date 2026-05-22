37 Years Later, Studio Ghibli’s Classic Unveils New Look Ahead of Anime Revival

Thanks to the massive popularity of Studio Ghibli, fans are always awaiting updates on new projects and even theatrical re-releases. The studio is famous for its beautifully crafted animated films, rich storytelling, deep emotional impact, and more. While Ghibli was established in 1985, it didn’t gain a solid footing in Japan from the get-go. Instead, the studio’s fame grew steadily, becoming prominent in the late 1980s and early 1990s, with My Neighbor Totoro (1988) securing the studio’s financial viability through merchandise sales. During the time when the studio was still struggling to gain its footing, Hayao Miyazaki directed Kiki’s Delivery Service, which was originally released in 1989. The film later became loved as one of the best fantasy classics of all time and often gets re-released in the theaters.

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GKIDS previously announced they would be releasing the IMAX versions of several Ghibli classics, and the project kicked off with Princess Mononoke. In March this year, Kiki’s Delivery Service made its IMAX debut in North America and again became a major hit. The official X YouTube channel of the Toho movie released new footage of the 4K remastered version of the film to announce a limited-time screening in Japan. Further details on the re-release and the schedule are shared on the official website of Ekigan. The latest video features the difference in quality of the film, which is striking when you compare it to the streaming version available across the globe.

What Is Kiki’s Delivery Service About?

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This gorgeous fantasy film follows the journey of a young witch named Kiki who embarks on a new journey with her cat. It’s a tradition for young witches to leave their homes on the night of a full moon and venture into the world to learn more about their powers. Kiki has been looking forward to a new journey in her life, and she lands in a beautiful seaside town.

However, living on her own and finding a place she belongs in an unfamiliar town is a lot more difficult than she realized. As the film continues, she struggles with confidence and often stumbles along the way before she fully accepts what makes her truly special.

Studio Ghibli Doesn’t Have a New Theatrical Film Planned For Now

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Although Miyazaki began working on a new film ever since The Boy and the Heron was released, the studio has yet to share any details on the upcoming project. Additionally, the studio has also prepared a short promotional film by Goro Miyazaki and Akihiko Yamashita for the Ghibli Park, set to screen at the Orion theater in the park’s Ghibli Grand Warehouse starting July 8. Apart from this, the studio hasn’t confirmed any other anime for 2026. However, fans can still look forward to the annual Studio Ghibli Fest in North America, which will commence in July and continue until October.

GKIDS is all set to continue the collaboration with IMAX and release more Ghibli titles in the format, even after re-releasing Kiki’s Delivery Service. The IMAX versions of the films will be overseen by Ghibli’s renowned animator Atsushi Okui. For several decades, he has been involved in several classic Ghibli films as a cinematographer and director of photography, including Miyazaki’s Howl’s Moving Castle, The Boy and the Heron, and many more.

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