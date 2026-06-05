42 Years Later, Forgotten Shonen Jump Series Gets a Major New Update

With the anime industry growing in massive popularity worldwide, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it has long become one of the mainstream forms of media. Crunchyroll is by far the largest streaming hub for anime fans across various regions, adding dozens of new series every quarter as part of the new season lineup. On the other hand, platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and HIDIVE have begun adding several unique anime films and series for viewers to enjoy. Most of those series have already been released a few years or even decades ago, and some are even classics that have lost their hype over time. Each month, the official website of HIDIVE releases a new slate for anime, revealing a list of series that will be added and removed from its library. The June 2026 schedule has just been released, and





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