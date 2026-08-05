2026’s Most Unhinged and Hilarious My Hero Academia Successor Finally Gets a New Physical Release

2026 is surely one of the most fulfilling years for anime, as it has seen the debut of many great new series across a wide variety of genres. The year started strong with Sentenced To Be a Hero, which proved that a fantasy anime could emerge as a major hit without relying on isekai tropes. Meanwhile, action anime have continued to provide the visual spectacle fans have come to expect, while two adult anime currently airing have helped broaden the medium’s appeal by taking the fandom by storm. However, Spring 2026’s Rooster Fighter emerged as something entirely different.

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The action-heavy anime, based on the manga of the same name, became a parody series with an uncanny resemblance to My Hero Academia and, at times, even Dragon Ball. As its episodes progressed, however, it also proved to be an emotional journey. Its unhinged premise of a rooster defeating demons while constantly giving in to his animal instincts made it one of the most unhinged anime series of 2026. Although it was only available on Toonami in the United States, the anime has finally arrived on physical Blu-ray, including a limited edition that fans will surely enjoy.

Toonami’s Wildest Anime Finally Gets a Physical Release With a Special Limited Edition

Rooster Fighter Limited Edition is now available on Blu-ray!



Learn more: https://t.co/mdWIErKp3J pic.twitter.com/I5xdI8ZizY — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) August 4, 2026

Viz Media shared the announcement via its X account that the release has been available to buy since August 4, 2026, with a limited edition bundle as well. This special limited edition includes two features: a limited edition SteelBook in a premium chipboard box and a 136-page hardcover book featuring art and Rooster Fighter manga chapters. Various retailers list it at $109.99; however, it is currently discounted to $90.99. This is a great deal, especially considering the SteelBook and the hardcover book that includes the original manga chapters for additional insight into the series.

This will be a worthwhile purchase, especially for those who haven’t watched the anime, as it offers a fun 12-episode experience. One of the best elements fans will enjoy is its comparison to My Hero Academia, especially thanks to the main character Keiji’s voice acting. Kenta Miyake, the voice behind All Might, voices Keiji, and much like All Might, Keiji serves as the classic hero of the series, traveling around and defeating adversaries. Meanwhile, the later episodes introduce a chick named Pisuke, who is inspired by Keiji’s actions and follows in his footsteps. The first three episodes truly make it feel like the comedic successor to My Hero Academia that fans of the series would appreciate.

However, the series continually returns to the bizarre premise of a rooster taking on demons, while another chicken joins him seeking revenge after being abandoned, only to end up aiding him in his quest to defeat demons. The emotional nuances come from every character having a reason to fight, while even a demon later shows emotion, an unexpected twist in this unhinged anime. This makes Rooster Fighter a complete action anime with the perfect balance of humor and emotion that somewhat echoes My Hero Academia‘s premise, while its bizarre foundation keeps it hilarious. Therefore, this special edition Blu-ray would be an excellent choice for curious action anime fans looking to experience one of 2026’s most unhinged anime.