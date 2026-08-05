Fairy Tail Creator Hints at New Story in The Works

In recent years, shonen series like Bleach, Black Clover, and Dragon Ball have all made successful returns. To no one’s surprise, Natsu and the other cast of characters made popular by Fairy Tail have also returned to the small screen. With Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, J.C. Staff took the chance to adapt the highly anticipated sequel that was brought to life by original series creator Hiro Mashima. While Mashima is still working on the manga sequel, it seems that working on one anime universe isn’t enough. Mashima has been hinting at creating a brand new world, as the mangaka once again is looking to expand his horizon.

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Arguably, Hiro is best known for Fairy Tail, but this is far from the only manga that the artist is responsible for. Prior to Natsu’s arrival, Mashima worked on Rave Master, which lasted from 1999 to 2005, then proceeded to work on the likes of Edens Zero in 2018 and is currently working on a demonic school story known as Dead Rock. For many artists, even juggling two manga at once is a herculean task, but Mashima is seemingly hinting at creating three at the same time. Taking to social media, Hiro confirmed that he is “currently brainstorming ideas for a new work, but my own series has become my biggest rival. I’ll do my best!” Needless to say, this is quite the bombshell from Fairy Tail’s creator.

A Whole New Anime World

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As of the writing of this article, Mashima has been tight-lipped regarding what this new story will be, though he still had an additional message to share with the fans. Following a career that spanned over twenty years, the mangaka was greatly appreciative of the fan support. Considering just how different Fairy Tail is from Rave Master, Edens Zero, and Dead Rock, no one can be sure what this new universe will entail. Shockingly enough, this doesn’t appear to mean that he is bringing to an end any of the series he is currently working on. While the future might be bright for his works in the manga world, the anime world is something else entirely.

Once Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest brought its premiere run to an end in 2025, it has yet to be confirmed if J.C. Staff will be returning to adapt the additional chapters from Mashima. This rings true for Edens Zero, which brought its anime to an end in 2023 but has since never returned to the small screen. Also on the anime front, Dead Rock has yet to be confirmed to receive an anime of its own, meaning there are quite a few projects from Hiro that remain in anime limbo.

Via Hiro Mashima social media