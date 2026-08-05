My Hero Academia Confirms Shoto’s Final Pro Hero Ranking After Anime Finale Timeskip

My Hero Academia has officially ended the anime with one final short wrapping a bow on the story, and with it has revealed Shoto Todoroki’s final pro hero ranking that makes him even more like his father than before. My Hero Academia is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its original anime release this year, and that means the franchise made its return with two new projects following the end of the TV anime series last year. These two new releases further explore the future timeline seen in the finale as Deku and the others are adult pro heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia returned for a final anime short adapting the final bits of manga materials from series creator Kohei Horikoshi, and it takes place after both the TV finale and epilogue special. Revealing one final look at Deku, Shoto, and Bakugo in the midst of their pro hero careers, it’s also revealed that Shoto has made it all the way to 2nd place in the hero rankings much like his father did during his own pro hero career. Bringing it all full circle for Shoto after all this time.

My Hero Academia Reveals Shoto is the Number 2 Pro Hero

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” takes one final look at Deku and the others’ future following the end of the series, and it’s explained that Deku has returned to pro hero action part time after getting the special suit from Bakugo and the others. He quickly made it all the way to Number 4 in the rankings, and Bakugo himself climbed all the way to Number 5. But Shoto had remained a strong player in the rankings in that original epilogue, and maintains that through to the new short as well. He’s still at the Number 2 spot.

Shoto is confirmed not only to be his official pro hero name, but he’s the Number 2 hero after Lemillion and just ahead of Mt. Lady. It’s a pretty cool move forward for the young Todoroki who had spent the majority of the series fighting to get out of the oppressive shadow of his father. Him making it to this spot in the rankings ultimately offers a new parallel to Endeavor’s own career, but it seems that Shoto himself is looking at the Number 2 position with far more grandeur than his father ever appreciated when he was in the same spot.

Is This a Good Ending for Shoto?

TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia came to an end a couple of years ago, and fans had debated whether or not it was actually a good ending for Deku and the others. These special epilogues have further helped the series wrap up to its true grand finale as fans got to see more of their lives as pro heroes in the future, so fans got to see one final look at Deku, Shoto, and Bakugo working together one last time. In this sense, it truly is a great ending for the trio as they seem to have found that happiness in one another.

For Shoto this is quite a big deal as the idea of being a pro hero in the first place was something that his father was always pushing onto him. He wanted to become someone who could stand on his own outside of the confines of his Todoroki family drama, and the final arc of that original series saw him put all of that behind him and truly become the hero he was always meant to be. And with his Number 2 spot, his father no longer has the bigger legacy.