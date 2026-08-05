Canceled Shonen Jump Series Confirms Anime Release Date With New Look

While Shonen Jump has seen several manga series become major anime hits, not too many of these examples had finished their source material before it hit the screen. This fall, one of the only examples of a Shonen series releasing a television series following its cancellation will be released. In recent days, there was a general sense of the release window of this strange offering; an official release date has been announced, along with a brand new piece of art to hype fans up. Super Psychic Policeman Chojo is on the case, set to solve some wild crimes this October.

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The canceled manga’s anime adaptation is set to air on October 6th, with the upcoming series releasing a new poster to get fans hyped for the shonen show’s arrival. Ironically enough, even with the manga’s cancellation, the franchise is still set to be a big part of Shueisha’s future. Later this year, during the annual event known as Jumpy Victory Carnival, the anime series will have a “stage” of its own to talk about the past, present, and future. Ironically enough, the upcoming episodes are also set for a theatrical run, albeit one that is only in Japan as of the writing of this article. Set to hit the silver screen on September 8th, you can check out the upcoming anime’s now art below.

arvo animation

What Cancels a Shonen Jump Series?

Shueisha

Typically, a Shonen Jump series’ longevity is based on a number of factors that are decided, ultimately, by the publication’s readership. One of the biggest ways that Shueisha keeps tabs on whether a manga is doing well or not is via “reader rankings.” Weekly Shonen Jump routinely asks its readers what series they are currently reading and which they are giving a pass, and even though Super Psychic Policeman Chojo received sixty-five chapters, interest in the original manga waned, and thus, Shonen Jump canceled the series. Ironically, the anime was announced following the manga’s cancellation, meaning Arvo Animation still had serious interest in bringing Chojo’s story to life.

As of the writing of this article, the creator of the series, Shun Numa, hasn’t stated whether they might use the anime adaptation to breathe new life into the franchise. A sequel series is far from confirmed, and the mangaka has since moved on to other projects. Specifically, the one-shot titled Ura no Report was released following the end of the psychic officer’s journey, as fans are still wondering what ultimately led to the cancellation. Luckily, the upcoming Arvo Animation production might be the shot in the arm that the shonen series needed to find new life and perhaps give fans a return to Chojo’s universe in the future.

Via the Official Super Psychic Policeman Chojo website