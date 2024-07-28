7-Eleven Wants to Bring Konbini Culture to the U.S.

There are few better places to visit in the world than a konbini. Convenience stores in the United States are a dime-a-dozen, but that is not the case in Japan. The country has mastered the art of convenience as konbinis like 7-Eleven are go-to destinations. In fact, the 7-Eleven brand has made a name for itself in Japan thanks to its delicious food, and it seems that menu is ready to make its way stateside.

The teaser comes from Inc. as the publication heard from Ryuichi Osaka, the president and CEO of the parent company that oversees 7-Eleven. The convenience store has made major headway in the United States in recent years, but still, its reputation stateside has stagnated. The store is known as little more than a gas station pitstop while 7-Eleven in Japan is known as a hangout destination with snacks. The brand wants to expand its reputation globally, and to do so, Isaka says the chain’s menu will be made a focus.

“We believe that we need to change our business model from one that relies on gasoline and cigarettes to one in which customers choose us based on our products. The key to this change is fresh food,” the executive shared.

“We are constantly evolving the fresh food assortment in our stores, tailoring the offerings at each location to meet the needs and preferences of local customers…. Our team draws inspiration from around the world to introduce new items like Mangonada donuts with Tajin, barbecue pork sliders, chicken curry bowls and everything breakfast sandwiches that can be found at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the country.”

According to Isaka, 7-Eleven is teaming up with food supplier Warabeya to bring fresh food to stores just as customers in Japan experience. From ramen bars to deli sandwiches and coffee combos, 7-Eleven has helped turn konbinis into easy restaurants for workers in Japan, and that culture is only growing. You’ve seen as much in anime series and J-dramas, but now, it seems 7-Eleven is ready to bring that comfort overseas. Now, the only question remaining is whether stateside consumers will be receptive to the menu makeover.

