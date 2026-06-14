5 Shonen Anime Heroes Who Could Beat Homelander, Ranked by How Easy It Would Be

The Boys‘ series finale may show who Homelander really is — a cowardly man who’s nothing without his powers — but Antony Starr’s supe spends five seasons as a fearsome opponent before that. Prior to The Boys Season 5’s ending, he’s easily the most powerful supe in the franchise. His extreme durability and strength contribute to that, but his flight and heat vision are what really put him above most characters in-universe.

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Of course, taking Homelander out of The Boys‘ universe and plopping him into another story would change things. For anime fans, Homelander isn’t anything special. They’ve seen far more impressive feats from shonen’s greatest protagonists, their mentors, and their allies. These shonen heroes would all wipe the floor with Homelander, though some would have an easier time of it than others.

5) Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

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Given the way Jinwoo’s powers have scaled throughout Solo Leveling, he’d be able to take on Homelander and win — and it wouldn’t even be all that hard. His Shadow Army alone would overpower the supe, or at least wear him down enough to finish him quickly. And Homelander would have little recourse, as Jinwoo’s resilience makes him nearly impossible to beat. He certainly wouldn’t be cowed by the supe’s attacks, even his heat vision. Homelander isn’t all that powerful compared to most characters in Solo Leveling. With Jinwoo being the strongest, it’s an easy fight to call. It would still come to some blows, though, as would Homelander vs. Luffy. It’s hard to say who’d fare better, though Gear 5 might give Luffy the advantage there.

4) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

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One Piece‘s Luffy doesn’t need Gear 5 to beat Homelander, but it certainly makes it a more straightforward match. Luffy can quite literally manipulate reality with Gear 5, which Homelander would have no defense against. Even if he could come back from that (he can’t), Luffy is more durable than the supe and wouldn’t take much damage from him. Luffy can also predict what his opponents are going to do, and he’s both stronger and faster than this particular foe. All signs point to Luffy winning without much work. If course, it would still be a fight, and that’s more than we can say for Homelander vs. the following heroes.

3) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

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Homelander would have an immensely tough time fighting Satoru Gojo, as the supe wouldn’t be able to reach him. Thanks to Gojo’s Infinity technique, everything from Homelander’s heat vision to his raw power would be rendered useless. So, even if there was a chance he could overpower Gojo in terms of raw strength — and that’s unlikely — the fight would be over before it started. After ensuring he can’t land a hit, Gojo could take Homelander out any number of ways. He’s a better fighter, and his cursed techniques would all prove too powerful for The Boys‘ villain to withstand. He might take a few more minutes than the next two shonen heroes would, however.

2) Saitama (One-Punch Man)

One-Punch Man‘s Saitama could defeat Homelander with a single punch, making any 1:1 fight between the characters an easy win. When it comes to strength and durability, Homelander has nothing on Saitama. The anime’s lead even takes out Garou when he has godlike powers. The only reason Saitama doesn’t top this list is because he’d have to actually get close to Homelander to hit him. At his peak, Homelander has flight and speed, so he might try to put up a fight. Thanks to Saitama’s impressive leaps, it wouldn’t last very long. Still, Homelander might have a few more seconds to catch his breath, which is more than he’d get facing Goku.

1) Goku (Dragon Ball Franchise)

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Of all of shonen’s heroes, Goku would have the easiest time defeating Homelander. Dragon Ball‘s characters operate on a whole other level, a product of their training, transformations, and cosmic roots. Goku would barely feel Homelander’s attacks, and he’s much stronger than The Boys villain, even without going Super Saiyan. In terms of speed and raw power, Goku would make quick work of Homelander. Goku is capable of destroying entire planets; Homelander would be like an ant to him.

Which shonen hero do you think would beat Homelander without trouble? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!