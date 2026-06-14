7 Most Important Anime of the 1990s (With a Combined 955 Episodes)

Anime has gotten more mainstream attention worldwide over the last few decades, and some of the most important 1990s series contributed to its explosion in popularity. The ’90s spawned numerous anime classics, many of which remain well loved today. It’s not just that they hold up relatively well or dredge up nostalgia. The most influential anime of the time laid the groundwork for everything that came after.

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These titles accumulated large fan bases in the West, which led to many international viewers embracing the medium into adulthood. They also established tropes and archetypes that continued to crop up long after their endings. From the series that changed the game for magical girl stories to a dark fantasy classic, these anime were among the ’90s most impactful releases.

7) Sailor Moon (200 Episodes)

image courtesy of Toei Animation

Sailor Moon may not have been the first magical girl anime, but it’s the series that came to define and popularize the subgenre into the 21st century. It demonstrated what it was capable of, bringing Earth-shattering stakes and action to a category that normally leaned into more personal, low-stakes storytelling. Sailor Moon proved it could juggle both, and it introduced a team dynamic — another new element it would become known for. In addition to shaping an entire category, the series was one of the earliest to really blow up in the West. And it bucked convention with its portrayal of girls who could be both feminine and heroic. It also offered LGBTQ+ representation that was groundbreaking for its time (though it was cut and censored from some versions).

6) Dragon Ball Z (291 Episodes)

Sailor Moon wasn’t the only ’90s anime to become a massive success in the West. Dragon Ball Z also served as an entry to the medium for many. The fact that the franchise is ongoing is telling, highlighting its continued influence. Dragon Ball was successful enough, but Dragon Ball Z became bigger than anyone anticipated. It’s largely the reason that the franchise still dominates anime discussions today. And Dragon Ball Z was responsible for popularizing a number of shonen conventions that now crop up regularly. From transformations to tournaments to anime rivalries, it’s easy to see how Dragon Ball Z influenced some of the most popular shonen series that followed it.

5) Pokémon Original Series (274 Episodes)

The Pokémon anime wasn’t necessarily a masterpiece, especially in the ’90s. However, it introduced plenty of Western audiences to the franchise — and thus, the games, cards, and merchandise, much of which became more popular than the show. Pokémon was yet another phenomenon that helped popularize anime in the West, but it also demonstrated how marketable the right series could be. Its impact on gaming and collectibles was just as profound as its effect on anime. And it sparked a number of series involving humans and monster companions, with other titles hoping to capitalize on its success.

4) Cowboy Bebop (26 Episodes)

While the previous three anime were crucial for drawing ’90s kids to the medium, there were plenty of iconic series aimed at teens and adults. Among the most notable was Cowboy Bebop. The 1998 sci-fi series became a classic over time, and it influenced many later stories in the genre — both in live-action and animation. Stylistically, it raised the bar for all the anime that followed. It highlighted how cinematic the medium could be, using its impressive direction and an iconic soundtrack to set itself apart. Its existential themes, deeply flawed characters, and willingness to infuse the sci-fi genre with others all contributed to its popularity worldwide. They also paved the way for similar stories.

3) Neon Genesis Evangelion (26 Episodes)

Image Courtesy of Gainax

Mecha anime were especially popular in the ’70s and ’80s, but one iconic ’90s series challenged what they were capable of — and became one of the most important additions to the category overall. That would be Neon Genesis Evangelion, which showcased the level of depth that such storytelling could achieve. By prioritizing the characters’ psychology over its action, Neon Genesis Evangelion became a standout that was undoubtedly ahead of its time. Its willingness to pick apart the mecha genre showcased that subverting common anime tropes could be just as effective as embracing them. And Neon Genesis Evangelion’s abstract storytelling laid the groundwork for more unconventional series like it.

2) Yu Yu Hakusho (112 Episodes)

Courtesy of Shueisha

After Dragon Ball Z, Yu Yu Hakusho was one of the 1990s’ most important shonen series. Indeed, fans can still see its impact on the category today. Yu Yu Hakusho played a large role in normalizing more flawed, human heroes, and after Dragon Ball Z, it further popularized shonen’s tournament trend. It also proved how successful supernatural stories could be long before the likes of Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, or even Bleach. And although Yu Yu Hakusho wasn’t quite as massive as Sailor Moon or Dragon Ball Z, it was another early anime for many Millennials. It added to the popularity of anime in the West, contributing to its larger explosion as well.

1) Trigun (26 Episodes)

Madhouse

Another defining sci-fi anime of the 1990s is Trigun, and it’s so beloved that it even got a recent remake. Similar to Cowboy Bebop, Trigun combined Western and sci-fi elements, reshaping the notion of what could be done with the latter category. Additionally, the 1998 series inspired later anime heroes with its lead, whose unique look and personality stole the show. Trigun was yet another ’90s anime to gain steam in the West, adding it to the list of series that made anime the sensation it is today. All of them brought their own contributions, and we’re grateful for it.

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