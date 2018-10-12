‘A Certain Magical Index’ Season 3 Licensed by Crunchyroll, Funimation

A Certain Magical Index‘s third season is one of the most exciting releases of the Fall 2018 anime season, but fans outside of Japan were worried when the series had premiered but had yet to be licensed by streaming services in the West.

No need to fear anymore as both Crunchyroll and Funimation have confirmed that the third season of A Certain Magical Index will be available on their services.

A Certain Magical Index III is on its way to FunimationNow! ✨ #YouShouldBeWatching pic.twitter.com/8ovCiWrmlG — Funimation 🔮🕸 (@FUNimation) October 11, 2018

While the exact release date for Funimation is not clear at the time of this writing, the series is currently available to stream with English subtitles on Crunchyroll. In fact, the series’ first two episodes are currently there for fans to enjoy. It starts immediately after the end of the second season, so it’s best to refresh yourself beforehand.

Hiroshi Nishikiori, director of the first two seasons of the series returns to direct the third season for J.C. Staff. Much of the original staff are actually returning from A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun as well with Hiroyuki Yoshino handling the series’ scripts, Yuichi Tanaka will be overseeing character designs, and Tomonori Kuroda as art director.

Returning cast members from the first two seasons include Atsushi Abe as Toma Kamijo, Yuka Iguchi as Index (who also sings the new ending theme), Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Accelerator and Satoshi Hino as Shiage Hamazura. New cast includes Masaya Matsukaze, Mari Hino, Kei Shindou, Sayaka Harada, Takehito Koyasu, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Yoko Soumi, Yumi Hara, and Mika Doi.

A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010.

The action fantasy is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, A Certain Scientific Railgun, which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series.