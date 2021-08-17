A Certain Magical Index Inks New Spin-off

✖

A Certain Magical Index isn't the only anime series set in the insane world that features supernaturally powered characters known as Espers, with the work of Kazuma Kamachi stretching beyond the Magical Index and moving into several spin-offs including the likes of A Certain Scientific Railgun, A Certain Scientific Accelerator, and Astro Buddy to name a few. Now, it seems as if these spin-off series are looking to have some company with the upcoming release of A Certain Magical Index Side Story: A Certain Scientific Mental Out which will further explore the super-powered world.

The new spin-off is set to focus on Misaki Shokuho, one of the most important characters in A Certain Scientific Railgun who is often referred to as "The Queen," and harbors a power known as Mental Out which has a whole slew of abilities linked to it. Garnering the power of telepathy, Misaki has an insane mastery of her powers and has demonstrated the heights of her abilities a number of times during the spin-off series of Railgun.

While there has been no news regarding A Certain Magical Index returning to the world of anime following its third season, the franchise did recently return with A Certain Scientific Railgun anime adaptation, which had to deal with some delays and complications thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Certain Magical Index is just one of many series that was birthed from light novels with the likes of Sword Art Online, Goblin Slayer, Re: Zero, and others following suit. The new spin-off series has currently landed in Japan though a Western release has yet to be confirmed.

A Certain Magical Index was first released as a light novel series in 2004, being set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who's on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society's super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010.

Via ANN