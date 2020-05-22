A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Delayed Again Due to Pandemic

After several delays and returns, A Certain Scientific Railgun announced that its third season will be now going on its longest hiatus yet due to the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. A Certain Scientific Railgun T has been through some rough waters over the course of the last few weeks. Not only was it one of the first major series to be delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was a series that has returned from these hiatuses several times. These struggles unfortunately continued through the end of its first major arc for the season as well.

As announced through their official website and Twitter account, A Certain Scientific Railgun T will officially be going on hiatus after the debut of Episode 15. This will bring the Daihasai Festival arc to its end, and unfortunately the series will not be returning until July 24th with Episode 16 of the third season, "Dream Ranker."

The second arc of the third season will pick up in July, and is currently planning to air the rest of the third season throughout September. This is undoubtedly the longest hiatus thus far, and although fans have appreciated the struggle to get the last few episodes out a hiatus like this will better protect the health and safety of the cast and team bringing A Certain Scientific Railgun T to life.

How do you feel about A Certain Scientific Railgun T's biggest delay yet? What did you think of the third season's first arc? Are you sad to see the season finally give wat to various pandemic troubles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.