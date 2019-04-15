‘A Certain Magical Index’ Season 3 Backlash Turns On Anime’s Director

A Certain Magical Index has become a fan-favorite anime with thousands of fans, and its cult status was set to bust wide open when its third season went live. However, a slew of critiques grounded the long-awaited project for plenty of fans, and it turns out some netizens are pinning blame for its bust on the wrong guy.

After all, the director of A Certain Magical Index III is getting hit with lots of online hate, and others are starting to push back against that onslaught.

Recently, anime fans came together when one of their own pointed out all the hate being sent to director Nishikiore Hiroshi.

“Nishikiore Hiroshi (To aru Majutsu no Index III anime Director) has deleted his Tweet thanking people for watching Index III because of too much backlash from fans,” a fan known as @OneWhoPurifies wrote.

“When I say backlash from fans I don’t mean people criticizing him I mostly just mean both western and Japanese fans insulting him. Remember the publishers only gave Nishikiore 26 episodes to work with and J. C. Staff as a studio was a mess in production.”

All it takes is a simple search of the director’s Twitter handle to see what is up. Plenty of fans the world over have started calling out Hiroshi for the subpar outcome of A Certain Magical Index III. A good few fans are solely pinning the blame on the director for the anime’s paltry 26-episode run and its wonky pacing. However, there are lots of things which effected the season beyond Hiroshi’s control. From the new season’s production committee to its schedule, reports circulated that A Certain Magical Index III was crunched from the start. So, other fans are now taking it upon themselves to drown out the hate Hiroshi is getting with their own thanks and fan art.

A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010.

The action fantasy is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, A Certain Scientific Railgun, which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series. Recently the series confirmed another spin-off anime, A Certain Scientific Accelerator, was on the way.

