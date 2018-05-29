‘A Certain Magical Index’ Season 3 Confirms Release Window

A Certain Magical Index was one of the biggest anime series when it last aired seven years ago, but the series is primed for a major comeback as it celebrates its tenth anniversary.

The much anticipated third season of the series was rumored to begin airing in the Fall of this year, and now one more source confirmed that fans can expect to see the series sometime this Fall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Dengeki Hobby, TV Anime “Toaru Majutsu no Index III” will be broadcast in Fall. Source: https://t.co/kphvmCH4JX pic.twitter.com/Qq7zLvVkH8 — Bersi@禁書3期 (@KiharaKagun_) May 29, 2018

As Twitter user @KiharaKagun_ points out, the toy and hobby company Dengeki Hobby lists the A Certain Magical Index III will br broadcast in the Fall. This lines up with a previously hot leak that promoted the re-airing of the first two seasons of the series in order to promote the third season.

The kicker? The first two seasons will finish their re-airing sometime in October, which also lines up perfectly with the tenth anniversary of the original premiere of the series. Many fans would sure appreciate celebrating the tenth anniversary of their favorite series by watching a brand new season after such a long hiatus.

It’s also a great year for returning anime, as many of them are the hottest anime series of Winter and Spring 2018. Should A Certain Magical Index return in the Fall, it’s a great way to keep up such a strong year of returns.

For those unfamiliar, A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010

Spanning two seasons of the original series, and even getting a third sometime later this year, Index has had a dedicated fanbase that has followed the series even when it made weird crossovers into videogames like Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax and A Certain Magical Virtual-On.

The action fantasy is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, “A Certain Scientific Railgun,” which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series.