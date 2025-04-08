Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Is the Perfect Excuse to Watch the 1979 Original

GQuuuuuuX is here with the first episode available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The series, from Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno, was shrouded in mystery when it came to its story for quite some time in the lead-up to its initial cinematic arrival. When Gundam GQuuuuuuX’s movie arrived in theaters, mech fans were shocked to learn that this universe seemed a little familiar. When it comes to the latest Gundam anime, fans of the universe that started it all might have plenty of things to look forward to when it comes to Amate Yuzuriha’s wild encounter with the legendary mech suit.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Gundam GQuuuuuuX’s first episode and want to be spoiler-free, be forewarned that we’ll be exploring spoiler territory. For those who might have dodged this spoiler bullet, GQuuuuuuX takes place in a reality wherein the Principality of Zeon won the original anime war that kicked off the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. Thanks to this, the Earth Federation is under the boot of Zeon but still operates at some capacity as Char’s people work to make sure that they can still live to some degree. Amate herself lives, what appears to be, an average life and even those who swear allegiance to Zeon aren’t exactly living in paradise thanks to Amuro’s apparent defeat.

Char’s Gundam Comeback

As seen briefly in episode two’s preview, we can see what appears to be Char hopping into a Gundam of his own. This scene might be a way of showing that “The Red Comet” was able to hop into the mech before Amuro or that events had proceeded far differently in this universe than the original anime world. If Char truly had managed to get into the cockpit of the original Gundam, then the war between the Earth Federation and Zeon would have gone very differently. Based on the first episode, we don’t know if Char is still alive and kicking but that fact wouldn’t stop Anno’s series from having some major reflections of the original series.

Since this series is handled by Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno, we expect a lot of cerebral aspects to the anime, which would fit right into Amuro’s trials and tribulations. While the Gundam franchise has always focused on space-faring mech fights, the original also explored the horrors of war and the drastic decisions that must be made in the face of death. Specifically, the original universe is one where child soldiers were the norm, and the implications of that made for thoughtful and often uncomfortable stories.

Amate might be a part of Zeon but her origins are quite similar to that of Amuro’s, the first star that helped make Gundam the franchise that it is today. Rather than being an adept pilot like Char, the GQuuuuuuuX is simply attempting to survive while in the mech and has next to no experience in piloting a weapon of war. Now on the run from those hoping to take control of this mech that might change the world, Amate might be the perfect successor to Amuro.

Hathaway’s Flash’s Opposite

As a companion piece, Gundam GQuuuuuuX might be the perfect opposite to the original continuation of the first series, Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash. The latter film takes place after the original universe’s confrontation between Earth and Zeon, seeing Hathaway acting as something of a perfect heir to Amuro and Char alike. Earlier this year, the mech franchise confirmed that the second film of the series was in the works, meaning that the original universe will be getting plenty of play, alternate realities and all.

The original Gundam series ran for around forty-three episodes, telling a complete story in its initial run before swinging open the door for several spin-offs and sequels. GQuuuuuuuX might not take place in that same universe, but its premise is clever enough that it demands your attention, especially when it comes to wanting to see the initial story in a brand new light. Despite the alternate reality, episode one has plenty of mechs that fans will recognize from the arc that started it all.

Want to see where GQuuuuuuX flies in its future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Gundam and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.