A Certain Scientific Accelerator Episode Order Surfaces

With the premiere of A Certain Scientific Accelerator edging ever closer with a July 2019 release date, fans of the Magical Index series have been wondering just how many episodes this spin off anime series would receive. Much like a number of Shonen anime and manga series, this anime revolves around an “anti-hero” named “Accelerator” as he attempts to leave behind his villainous ways. Starring as the protagonist, and hero, of A Certain Scientific Accelerator, the powerful psychic will be fighting the forces of “Disciplinary Action” in this short spinoff.

Twitter User PKJD8I8 dropped the news that the spinoff series would receive twelve episodes for its initial run:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Toaru Kagaku no Accelerator” TV anime will consist of 12 episodes https://t.co/5cRGNEekBr pic.twitter.com/pPcoD2sB8K — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) June 12, 2019

Accelerator himself makes for an interesting protagonist of an anime series, due in part to the fact that while he is on a journey of “heroism”, he still has a twisted personality and his upbringing clearly leads one to believe that he’s always itching to return to his villainous ways. While he may have a soft spot for the young girl that he is attempting to protect, it still seems as though he revels in the idea of his own sadistic nature.

Are you excited to follow Accelerator into this new spinoff series? Which was your favorite installment of A Certain Magical Index so far? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The series previously ran for two seasons, with the second ending in 2010, before coming back in 2018 with a third season.

A Certain Scientific Accelerator is a spinoff to the “Magical Index” series, with the following description: “Toaru Kagaku no Accelerator focuses on the strongest Level 5 after he protects the cheerful Last Order at the price of much of his power. Recovering at the hospital, Accelerator has led a relatively quiet life until he ends up saving the life of Estelle Rosenthal, a mysterious girl carrying a photo of Last Order. Unfortunately, Accelerator now finds himself dragged into a new conflict in the form of a sinister organization called Disciplinary Action which plots to use Last Order for a dangerous mission. Now that they have set their plan into motion and are in pursuit of the young girl, it’s up to the world’s most powerful esper and his newfound companion to protect Last Order and defend Academy City in the process.”