Crunchyroll May Be Losing The Most Anticipated Shonen Jump Anime

Crunchyroll is the largest streaming service for anime fans across the globe. Launched in 2017, the platform didn’t take long to rise through the ranks and eventually add a plethora of anime series and films that can’t be found elsewhere. Each anime season, the platform releases a new list of anime lineups and streams new episodes every week in both subbed and dubbed versions, depending on the release dates and regional availability. Since a large number of seasonal anime end up on the platform, fans often rely on it to search for and watch more shows.

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Most of the popular shows of all time, including Shonen Jump titles such as Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer, are available on the platform even though they are licensed later to stream on other services. However, the most anticipated Shonen Jump anime, Kagurabachi, may not premiere on Crunchyroll.

Kagurabachi Is Likely to Stream on Netflix

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In December 2024, the official X handle of Netflix Japan shocked the anime industry with a massive hint about Kagurabachi and Akane-banashi anime adaptations. The handle shared a trailer titled, “With Friends, Jump Anime, and Netflix.” The caption reads, “A huge collection of Jump anime titles on Netflix! You can enjoy classic anime and the latest hits on Netflix.”

It features brief glimpses of the existing anime series on the platform, such as One Piece, Sakamoto Days, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Blue Box. However, no one expected the trailer to include panels from Kagurabachi and Akane-banashi. However, at the time, neither manga had confirmed their anime adaptations, so speculations began circulating around.

As expected, following its debut in Spring this year, Akane-banashi began streaming on Netflix instead of Crunchyroll. Kagurabachi might also go down the same path and stay clear of Crunchyroll. This also applies to the upcoming anime from the same animation studio, The World Is Dancing, which will be streaming on HIDIVE exclusively. So far, the anime adaptation of Kagurabachi has yet to share major updates, but the streaming service isn’t difficult to guess.

What Is Kagurabachi About?

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Written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono, Kagurabachi is an acclaimed urban fantasy manga. The series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in September 2023 and is currently ongoing. The anime will premiere next year, and its success is more or less guaranteed thanks to the manga’s exclusive popularity.

The story centers around Chihiro Rokuhira, a young boy, and his quest for vengeance. Three years after the brutal murder of his father, he embarks on a quest to hunt down all the members of the group and reclaim the legendary blades they stole from him.

The manga concluded its first part in February this year and commenced its Part 2 with a new arc one week later. The first part is divided into three arcs, with the Sword Bearer Assassination being the longest one so far.

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