4 Years Later, Netflix Confirms Underrated Sci-Fi Mystery Anime For July

The exciting Summer 2026 anime season is right around the corner, and it’s going to be more exciting than ever. So far, 2026 has released some of the greatest anime in recent years, including Witch Hat Atelier, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, and more. However, there’s still half a year left and just as many intriguing series waiting for their release. Every anime season, most of the new series begin streaming weekly on Crunchyroll. However, Netflix has been expanding its library in recent years with more anime releases than ever. Instead of a seasonal schedule like Crunchyroll, the streaming giant focuses on monthly lineups with new and older series.

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Even though the lineup isn’t nearly as big as Crunchyroll, each of the series offers something new to viewers, especially the ones that stream exclusively on Netflix. While the July lineup is shorter than usual, the platform will premiere Sparks of Tomorrow, an anticipated anime from the renowned Kyoto Animation studio. Another promising anime series debuting next week is Thunder 3, a new show that fans of sci-fi mystery just can’t miss. The official website of the anime confirmed that, along with the Japanese broadcast, the series will premiere worldwide on Netflix.

Image Courtesy of Fuji TV

Based on Yuki Ikeda’s acclaimed manga, the anime will premiere on Netflix on July 8th, 2026. For Japanese fans, the series will be available the next day. The anime is being produced by Fuji TV and will be streaming new episodes every Wednesday. The episode count hasn’t been revealed yet, but we can expect it to follow the 12-13 episode format. The anime is also holding an early screening for Japanese fans, and details have been shared on the official platform.

The manga began serialization in Kodansha’s monthly Shonen magazine in May 2022 and is currently ongoing. The manga has released eight volumes so far, and the English version of the physical and digital copies is available on the official website of Kodansha. Additionally, you can also read the chapters online on Kodansha’s official K Manga app.

What Is The Plot of Thunder 3?

Image Courtesy of Fuji TV

This acclaimed sci-fi series follows three ordinary boys who stumble upon a DVD that was supposed to open a gateway to the parallel universe. However, things take a turn for the worse when Pyontaro’s younger sister, Futaba, passes through the gate and gets kidnapped by aliens. Not to mention that those aliens have overrun their version of Earth. The story continues as the boys head towards another world in order to rescue Futaba, unaware of the dangers awaiting them.

The manga blends a cartoonish art style with a realistic portrayal of a parallel universe. Despite the seemingly bright atmosphere and the adorable visuals, the story is deeper and more complex than it appears at first glance. The anime has already revealed the key visual and the trailer, confirming that it’s doing justice to the manga’s unique style.

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