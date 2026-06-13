Code Lyoko Shares Surprising Update on Long-Awaited Sequel

Cartoon Network has been seeing major success in returning to some of its biggest franchises in recent days. Specifically, franchises such as The Amazing World of Gumball, Adventure Time, and Regular Show have released various spin-offs and/or sequels to help further expand on their respective universes. Since ending in 2008, many fans believed that one of Cartoon Network’s fan-favorite original series, Code Lyoko, was never destined to return, but we have some surprising news for those fans. In a recent update, series creators Sophie Decroisette and Jerome Mouscadet shared the eye-popping reveal that a sequel to the beloved animated show is in the works.

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Recently, Lyoko’s co-creators confirmed that one of the main reasons the franchise hasn’t returned is “rights issues,” but the sequel is currently being written. To start, Decroisette dropped the bombshell by stating, “Well, I’m delighted to announce that I’m currently writing the sequel to Code Lyoko!” Adding to this commentary, Mouscadet extrapolated, “It’s taking time because there are rights issues that need to be resolved. These things take time, they require funding, and nothing is concrete yet, but it’s starting. I’m incredibly happy about it because we’re working with Tania (Palumbo) and Thomas (Romain), the entire original team is back!” While an official release date has yet to be revealed, this is the best news for fans waiting to see this wild series return after a decades-long hiatus.

Code Lyoko’s Big Return

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For those who might be unfamiliar with the adventures of Code Lyoko, the animated series took a wild approach to its story by splitting its moments between traditional 2-D animation and CG animation. This would be a wild tactic in today’s animation world, but the fact that the series debuted in 2003 made this all the more impressive. The series had four seasons to its name, harboring close to one hundred episodes before coming to an end in 2008. At present, the series can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, though an official YouTube channel also houses a good amount of the series. Here’s the official description of the series from Code Lyoko’s online channel:

“Let’s enter the adventures of four students: Jeremy, Odd, Yumi & Ulrich! Between reality and a parallel universe called Code Lyoko, they have to save both from X.A.N.A, a virus. Our students are joined by Aelita,a virtual being from Lyoko…They lead a double life: ordinary boarding school students on Earth and action heroes on Lyoko!” While the co-creators revealed that a sequel series is in development, details regarding what the sequel’s story will be remain a mystery. For those who don’t know, the original series finale was quite the definitive ending for the protagonists, so it will be interesting to see what the creators have in mind for the future of the franchise.

What do you think of Code Lyoko finally receiving a sequel decades after its series finale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via CodeLyoko.Eu