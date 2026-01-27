A Naruto Voice Actor Wants to be Dragon Ball’s Next Big Villain

This past weekend, the Dragon Ball Genki Dama Festival didn’t disappoint when it came to dropping some serious bombshells surrounding the shonen series. Years following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, Dragon Ball Super hadn’t revealed whether it would return as a television series. Luckily, that changed with the recent shonen event as Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol was announced. While the anime adaptation has yet to confirm when it will hit the airwaves, one voice actor is rallying to step into the shoes of the arc’s big villain, and they have plenty of experience when it comes to voicing antagonists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who might not know, Moro is the big bad of the Galactic Patrol Arc, an energy-absorbing wizard who is freed following his imprisonment that spanned centuries. So far, the only voice actor who has been confirmed to return for the next chapter of the Dragon Ball Super comeback is Masako Nozawa, the voice actor of Son Goku for decades. For the potential English Dub, voice actor Neil Kaplan is hoping that he’ll be chosen to portray Moro. If Kaplan’s name sounds familiar, it should, as he has voiced Naruto’s Madara Uchiha, Voltron’s Emperor Zarkon, and Power Rangers’ Diabolico. It might be quite some time before we get an official casting announcement for Moro, but Kaplan would certainly fit the bill.

Kaplan noted his interest following an anime fan on social media, suggesting he step into Moro’s shoes. Neil responded by telling the fan, “If this is what you think… write them a letter and drop it in the mail.” You can see for yourself in the social media exchange below.

If this is what you think… write them a

letter and drop it in the mail. https://t.co/yttCgA99Wh — Neil Kaplan – Voice Actor (@NeKap) January 26, 2026

Who is Dragon Ball Super’s Moro?

Moro first appeared in Dragon Ball Super’s 43rd chapter, with the space cops known as the Galactic Patrol recruiting Goku and Vegeta to fight against the villain who had been freed from his prison. Originally locked away thanks to the Supreme Kais, Moro first hits the scene as an old, goat-like creature but eventually finds himself evolving like so many other Dragon Ball villains have in the past. While not initially on the same power level as the Saiyans, Moro’s true threat comes from his energy-absorbing methods.

Much like several of Dragon Ball’s androids, Moro has the power to steal energy from opponents and even beings and environments around him. While the androids would only be able to absorb power by placing their hands on a target, Moro can do so simply by being within a certain distance of his potential victims. His absorption abilities continue to evolve and even see him creating his own method of fusion that makes him one of the most terrifying opponents the Z-Fighters have ever faced.

The Moro Arc isn’t the only main arc that Dragon Ball Super might adapt, as the Granolah The Survivor Arc is another major storyline that arrived in the manga and has yet to be animated. Considering the Galactic Patrol storyline is the longest arc in the shonen sequel, it might be some time before we see Granolah animated, but it will be well worth the wait.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!