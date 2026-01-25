Dragon Ball Reveals Brand-New Super Saiyan Designed by Akira Toriyama Before His Death

Dragon Ball has revealed a brand new Super Saiyan fighter designed by Akira Toriyama before the creator’s death back in 2024. Dragon Ball is now celebrating the 40th anniversary of the series’ original debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and held a special event this weekend in Japan to reveal some of the franchise’s plans for the future. This included the reveal of a brand new project that not only crafted its story with the help of the late Akira Toriyama, but has some brand new characters designed by the famed creator as well.

One of these projects is a brand new video game from Bandai Namco Entertainment, which was in development together with original franchise creator Akira Toriyama, currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2027. This new game will feature a new Dragon Ball world and brand-new characters designed by Toriyama, and that includes its mysterious star that’s able to tap into the Super Saiyan form. You can check out the first look teaser trailer and art for this new fighter below.

What Is Dragon Ball Age 1000?

“Age 1000” is currently set as the working title for this new Dragon Ball game project, which is scheduled for a release by Bandai Namco Entertainment in 2027. Very little has been revealed about what to expect from the new story influenced by Toriyama thus far, but at its center is a mysterious fighter working with the Capsule Corporation. It’s also set many years into the future of the Dragon Ball franchise timeline, so it’s likely that the series’ core characters are no longer around either.

That makes this set up all the more intriguing too as Age 1000 sees its central fighter working with virtual takes on Dragon Ball’s most iconic fighters, including Goku himself. It’s also revealed that this fighter can use the Super Saiyan transformation as well, so it remains to be seen if this character is some Saiyan descendant from the far off future or some other explanation to be had. Either way, it’s another reason to keep an eye out for what this game could be announcing during Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 on April 18-19.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball?

This is far from everything Dragon Ball has planned for the future either. First, it’s going to be coming back later this Fall with a full remake of its original TV series, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. This will be a new take on the TV anime featuring new cuts, new visual effects, new art and more that is meant to enhance the story and make it closer to Toriyama’s original vision for the Battle of Gods arc.But that’s not all as a brand new anime is on the way too.

Dragon Ball Super’s anime is officially set to continue with a brand new anime taking on the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga, Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol. No release details have been revealed for this new era of the anime franchise as of this time, but it’s going to finally be introducing Planet Eater Moro to the anime after years of fans waiting to see that happen.

