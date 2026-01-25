Dragon Ball Gives Fans the Remake of Our Dreams With New Special

Dragon Ball has given fans the remake of the classic series of our dreams with a fun new special released for the manga’s 40th anniversary. The late Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga first made its debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine over 40 years ago, and the franchise is commemorating this major anniversary with some special projects in the future. But the biggest celebration happened to kick it all off as Dragon Ball looked back on 40 years of how far it’s come with a special promo video showing it off in a cool new way.

With a new special promo video, Dragon Ball showed off Akira Toriyama’s art and illustrations in a cool new way. Directed by Naoki Miyahara, with Kai Makino as CG Director, and Chikashi Kubota as 2D Animation Director, Dragon Ball‘s 40th anniversary special also goes the extra mile with a special theme “Infinite Future” composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer, Academy Award winning composer for feature films like The Lion King and Dune. It’s really a wild team up. You can check it out in action below.

Dragon Ball Goes All Out for 40th Anniversary Remake

The wildest reveal about Dragon Ball‘s 40th anniversary with this video, however, was the fact that Hans Zimmer was the composer behind it all too. Zimmer even shared a message about the collaboration to help celebrate its debut this weekend too on the anime’s official website, “Happy 40th anniversary, Dragon Ball! It was truly a joy to be part of this special anniversary project.” And from the rest of Zimmer’s message, it’s clear that this team up was a big deal for the legendary composer as well.

“Drawing inspiration from Akira Toriyama’s incredible illustrations and the stunning animation in this video, I thoroughly enjoyed composing the music—making it an exciting and unforgettable experience, the message continued. “To Dragon Ball fans around the world, I sincerely hope you enjoy watching it!” But the franchise is really going all out for the occasion with some special new projects planned for the coming year and beyond.

Dragon Ball Super Anime Returns With Remake in Fall 2026

Dragon Ball Super has some big plans for the anime’s future as it will first be coming to screens later this Fall with an official remake. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is a currently planned enhanced version of Battle of Gods arc from the original TV anime that will feature new edits, materials and other footage to enhance it for a new era. But that’s not the only thing planned either as there is going to be a brand new Dragon Ball Super anime in the works too.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has also been announced as an official continuation of the original anime series. This new anime has yet to reveal a release date, production staff and more, but it will be adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the original Dragon Ball Super manga release. Fans have a whole lot more of the Dragon Ball anime to look forward to over the next few months and beyond for this 40th anniversary celebration.

