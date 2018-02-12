‘Ace of Diamond’ Actor Says More Anime Is To Come

Ace of Diamond was a majorly popular baseball manga and anime during its initial run a few years back, but fans have always been bothered by the awkward way the series came to an end.

But luckily for fans, the series will continue in some way in some time in the future according to the voice actor who played the main character, Eiijun Sawamura.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Anime News Network, voice actor Ryota Ohsaka (who voiced Eiijun Sawamura in the Ace of Diamond anime) stated during the recent “Daiya no A The ORCHESTRA” concert in Japan that the anime series will continue, though he is not sure when.

Specifically, he states that “The anime is not over! It will continue for sure!” and fans can at least take to heart that Ohsuka is so passionate about the series that the idea of it coming back in some capacity does not seem like too far fetched of an idea.

The news of its possible return should put fans at ease as the anime’s original finale left much to be desired. The series ended with the episode, “Seek Diamonds!” in March 2016 and brought to close a lot of the emotional arcs of the series but fans of Terajima’s original manga felt the anime ended in an awkward spot.

The anime ends where “Part 1” of the manga series ends, and the author goes for something a little more involving once the first few chapters of the second part of the series kick in. In fact, most fans of the series agree that Part 2 of the manga is more thrilling that the first part shown in the anime series.

Now that there’s news of a possible continuation, hype for Ace of Diamond is starting to brew all over again.

For those unfamiliar with Ace of Diamond, the series was originally created by Yuji Terajima. Beginning its serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2006, it had won many awards during its run up until 2015. The series has been collected into 47 volumes as of 2015, and has been licensed for an English language release by Kodansha USA which has been publishing volumes of the series digitally since March 2017 under the title Ace of the Diamond.

The series was adapted into an anime by Madhouse and Production I.G. and premiered in October 2013. It ran for 126 episodes and five OVA specials from October 2013 to March 2016. You can currently find both seasons of Ace of Diamond now streaming on Crunchyroll.