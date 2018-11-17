‘Ace of Diamond’ Teases Major Announcement

Ace of Diamond, the shonen baseball manga and anime series, appears to be gearing up for a big announcement.

According to Anime News Network, the 14th volume of Ace of Diamond “act 2” included a wraparound band on the jacket that revealed that there will be an “important announcement” coming November 25th. That’s just over a week from now, and as Anime News Network notes, an Ace of Diamond event at Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium will be held the same day. The staff and cast of the anime series are supposed to be in attendance, which could very well mean that a new anime or OVA will be announced.

Then again, it could simply all be tied into some kind of announcement for the manga itself, like a spinoff or the announcement of a special arc or something like that. There’s really no telling what might come of the announcement beyond the fact that it is supposedly important.

Earlier this year, voice actor Ryota Ohsaka, who voiced Eiijun Sawamura in the Ace of Diamond anime, stated that the anime series will continue, though he is not sure when. More specifically, he was quoted as saying the following: “The anime is not over! It will continue for sure!”

For those unfamiliar with Ace of Diamond, the series was originally created by Yuji Terajima. Beginning its serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2006, it won many awards during its run up until 2015. The series has been collected into 47 volumes as of 2015, and has been licensed for an English language release by Kodansha USA which has been publishing volumes of the series digitally since March 2017 under the title Ace of the Diamond.

The series was adapted into an anime by Madhouse and Production I.G. and premiered in October 2013. It ran for 126 episodes and five OVA specials from October 2013 to March 2016. You can currently find both seasons of Ace of Diamond now streaming on Crunchyroll.