‘Castlevania’ Season 2 Trailer Revealed by Adi Shankar

Adi Shankar’s Castlevania has made its mark on Netflix and fans have been itching for more ever since they got their hands on the brief first season of the series. With Season 2 coming this Fall, now fans can get their first look at the coming second season with this new trailer.

The new trailer for the double-sized second season features all sorts of chills, thrills, and kills and this coming battle with Dracula and his army of darkness looks to be a tough and bloody one for Trevor, Alucard, and Sypha.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the first four episodes were enough to whet the appetite, it seems fans will definitely get their fill of good vampire action with Season 2 if this trailer is a good indication.

Shankar previously announced during Anime Expo 2018 (on the one-year anniversary of the first season) that the second season of the series would be releasing October 26. This big comeback is definitely one of the bigger anime releases of the fall season as anime fans, fans of the original game title, and fans of quirky horror animation are all keeping an eye out for it.

Viz Media has also announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2018 that they have licensed Castlevania for a home video release. Though there are currently no further details as to when fans can expect to see its release as of yet.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix‘s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season due to its quick popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, and the game itself is based in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such:

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”