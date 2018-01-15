The Internet Reacts To The Adidas And ‘Dragon Ball’ Collection

An Adidas and Dragon Ball collaboration series is on the way sometime this year, and now that leaks as to how they’ll look have hit the Internet, fans are having quite a mixed and hilarious reaction.

Starting with the Goku shoe:

Adidas flopped on this project easily — sneaker head (@Itweet_forshoes) January 14, 2018

These are trash. Why did they have to do Goku like this? — Jorge Andres Delgado (@JorgeAndDelgado) January 15, 2018

The perfect cells and buu’s are tough not feeling the Goku pair — Christopher Ward Jr (@ChrisWardJr) January 15, 2018

No matter how much graphics you add the shoe is still trash mafia — Samuel (@newworldwoke) January 15, 2018

As for the Vegeta pair:

Like if this collab is a flop so far — Brandon® (@BrandonEazyy) January 15, 2018

Why they gotta do vegeta like this. 😩 — Deyon (@Deyongotem) January 15, 2018

Vegeta gets a SSJ pair and Goku doesnt? Toriyama 😡 — J.E.T.$ (@LA_dreamzz) January 15, 2018

There’s a mixed reaction to the shoes, but the hilarious reaction is only going to push more of the series out and make it far more popular.

So far, Adidas has kept quiet about the reported leak and others like it. This month, Seraphy dropped images of the line’s Cell, Majin Buu, and Freeza kicks. The new shoes, which can be seen above, were met with mixed reviews by fans. Cell’s shoes come in the Prophere style and have a speckled green design to them. As for Freeza, the kicks are based on the Yung-1 design and feature a vibrant white-and-purple color scheme. Majin Buu’s shoes have a baby pink body with purple accents, and they will come in the Kamanda style.

Again, there is no official announcement from Adidas about the anime team-up, but fans are hopeful. The collaboration would be the first official one between the brands. In the past, some fans did manage to get their own Dragon Ball kicks from Adidas through the Adidas ZX Flux collection. One lucky fan managed to get his design approved by Adidas on accident, giving the customizable shoes some very copyright unfriendly designs

