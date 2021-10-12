Adult Swim Festival Returning With Panels for Rick and Morty and More

Adult Swim Festival is returning virtually this year with panels for Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, performances from tons of new artists and more! Adult Swim is one of the many companies that experimented with virtual conventions, and found success not only with Adult Swim Con but a virtual version of the Adult Swim Festival as well. Now they have announced a return of the Adult Swim Festival this Fall that will be going virtual once more exclusively on Adult Swim’s YouTube Channel during the November 12-13 weekend.

This global live event will be featuring never before seen panels about some of Adult Swim’s current and upcoming shows, watch parties of some fan favorite episodes alongside members of the cast and staff for some of those shows, and will once again feature exclusive performances from major artists such as Lil Baby, Karol G with 21 Savage, Flying Lotus, Alessia Cara, Angel Olsen, Joe Pera, DAWN, Moor Mother, Jo Firestone and more. Not only that, but this year is teased to have some exclusives for HBO Max as well. You can check out the full line up for the Adult Swim Festival below:

Panels for Adult Swim Festival include Rick and Morty (which is teased to “challenge the global voice cast against each other as they go head-to-head to determine who is the Rickiest Rick in the multiverse”), Squidbillies (as the cast and staff look back on the series ahead of its final season), Aqua Teen Hunger Force (which features the cast and crew as they look back on the series’ run), Smiling Friends (as series creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel tease the upcoming series), and Blade Runner: Black Lotus, featuring a deep dive panel of the series before its official debut.

There will also be watch parties where fans can interact directly with a line-up of guests during specially selected episodes by certain creators for series such as Rick and Morty, The Eric Andre Show, Tuca & Bertie, Joe Pera Talks With You, Robot Chicken, Teenage Euthanasia, Three Busy Debras, Birdgirl, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, and even some past fan favorites like Sealab 2021, Mr. Pickles and Metalocalypse. But what do you think? Will you be tuning into Adult Swim Festival this year? What are you most excited to check out? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!