One Piece Reveals Its Most Important Element (And It’s Not the Final Treasure)

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, due to running for over two decades and having such an intertwined narrative, has produced many elements that have become profoundly important. Among them, it’s clear that the most crucial is the titular treasure. The One Piece is regarded as holding all the answers, wealth, and power, making it hard for anything else to surpass it. However, the Egghead arc has been especially informative and filled with twists. One of the best characters the series could introduce, Dr. Vegapunk, came forward with a bombshell of revelations, as expected from the world’s greatest scientist.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for One Piece’s Elbaf Arc!

Dr. Vegapunk’s insights, during the climax of the Egghead arc, came through a live broadcast, painting a clear picture of the World Government’s motives to cleanse the world by using an Ancient Weapon to wipe out islands, demonstrated by Imu’s recent use of this mysterious weapon to destroy Lulusia Kingdom. This raised the sea level, which Vegapunk uses as an example to show that the World Government had done the same in the past, explaining how the current world of One Piece came to be, with its distorted islands and vast seas. Considering the World Government is once again eager to repeat this, there is an invention by Vegapunk that could become the key to saving civilization, making it more significant than the One Piece itself.

Dr. Vegapunk’s Invention Holds the Key to Saving Civilization in One Piece

One Piece Chapter 1123, titled “The Void Fortnight,” dives into a flashback of how brilliantly Vegapunk orchestrated the Egghead arc’s climax. There’s a minor panel in the chapter that shows him emphasizing an invention called “Cloud Plant”, a technology that produces island clouds people can walk on. It was briefly featured in the Egghead arc and is evidently similar to islands previously shown in the series, like Skypiea and Weatheria. These two islands serve as clear examples that human life can flourish even if the land is completely submerged. If the World Government continues its sinister genocide plan, Cloud Plant might become the most crucial invention of all, surpassing even the mystery of the One Piece treasure.

With Egghead Island gone or under World Government control, it’s hard for this invention to be recovered. However, Vegapunk Lilith is currently establishing a base on Elbaf, making it plausible for Cloud Plant technology to be reinvented alongside the return of the real Dr. Vegapunk. However, if Cloud Plant cannot come to pass, there is another way for humanity to survive alongside the Fishmen underwater. But this, too, would require advanced technology that may take years to develop. So Cloud Plant remains the most important element in One Piece’s world, an invention that could help humanity rebuild if the World Government pushes forward with its genocide plan.