After 7 Years, Legendary Shonen Jump Creator Is Finally Returning for New Series (First Look Revealed)

Seven long years after their series came to an end, one legendary creator is returning to Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine this April with the first look revealed at their next big series. Shonen Jump is preparing to launch a new wave of series this April as the new Spring quarter of the magazine goes through some changes. We’ve seen some cancellations in the wake of this new wave of releases, but on the bright side these new debuts also includes a major creator returning for a new project that hopefully will reach the same success.

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Gintama creator Hideaki Sorachi ended that series in the pages of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine back in 2019 (a year after it left Shonen Jump for its final few chapters), but Shueisha has now revealed ( ) that the legendary creator will be returning to Shonen Jump with a new series beginning on April 20th. While not much has been revealed about what to expect from Hideaki Sorachi’s new manga thus far, you can check out the first look revealed below.

Gintama Creator Returns to Shonen Jump in April 2026

Courtesy of Shueisha

Currently titled “2nd Year Class B Hero Destroyers,” which has yet to be confirmed as its English language licensed title, nothing has been revealed about what to expect from Hideaki Sorachi’s next series thus far. The first visual puts a new duo front and center, and teases a school setting for its shenanigans. With this new series coming later this April, it also means that some of the older Shonen Jump stories are going to end (or be cancelled like seen this past week) to make room for its debut.

With Gintama also in the midst of celebrating both the 20th anniversary of its manga and anime releases with new projects, fans of the creator are now in the best time. We’re about to see a lot more from Sorachi, and this new series could help kick off a whole new era from the creator as a result. Sorachi is often held in high regard thanks to his blend of comedy and action, so we can hope to see the same for this new work. A returning creator is not guaranteed survival within Shonen Jump‘s competitive pages, but does have a better shot than a creator’s debut project.

Gintama’s Creator Also Has a New Anime Coming to Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

Hideaki Sorachi is also returning to the world of anime with a brand new series coming later this April to Netflix. Dandelion was Sorachi’s very first one-shot story that didn’t get picked up for a full serialization with Shonen Jump (which ultimately led to the release of Gintama), but now it’s going to get its own time to shine with its upcoming launch on Netflix.

Dandelion‘s , and will feature seven episodes in total. Though the original one-shot was fairly short, the anime features some original content not seen in the manga to help flesh it out for this whole new experience. Coupled with all of the new remakes and more for Gintama we’ve seen as part of the 20th anniversary celebration, Sorachi is in the midst of a huge comeback.

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