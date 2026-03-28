Gintama Creator’s New Anime Confirms Netflix Release Date With Trailer

The creator behind legendary Shonen Jump series Gintama is getting a brand new anime with Netflix later this April, and the new series has confirmed its release date with Netflix in a new trailer and poster showing it all off. Hideaki Sorachi is likely one of the most notable creators to ever hit the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and Gintama made waves with the hilarious way it shook up what fans had come to expect from traditional action releases. But that wasn’t the first story Sorachi had with the magazine.

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Dandelion was a one-shot story that Sorachi first had attempted, but fans didn’t get to see it until Gintama had dropped its first volume back in 2002. Shueisha has gone all the way back in the vault to bring Sorachi’s original one-shot to life with a brand new miniseries with new material and more teased for the anime adaptation. Coming to Netflix later this April, you can check out the new trailer and poster shared for Dandelion as part of the AnimeJapan 2026 weekend.

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Dandelion will be making its debut with Netflix worldwide on April 16th, and will feature seven episodes in total. The anime might be adapting Hideaki Sorachi’s original one-shot story, but it will be adding plenty of new material for this updated version of the experience. The series will be directed by Daisuke Mataga for NAZ with Yosuke Suzuki handling the scripts, Ai Asari providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. This update also revealed more of the voice cast as well.

Dandelion previously revealed it would star Chikahiro Kobayashi and Megumi Han as the central duo of Tetsuo and Misaki respectively. New additions to the cast have been revealed and even includes the central trio from the Gintama anime too. They include Mamoru Miyano as Seiki Kyokawa, Kazuhiko Inoue as Daigoro Kyokawa, Kensho Ono as Yuichi Kyokawa, Yuki Ono as Shinji Kyokawa, Tomokazu Sugita as the Kikugumi squad leader, Shinichiro Miki as Free Isobe, Fumihiko Tachiki as Streaked Pork Man, Susumu Chiba as Tamesuke Naito, Satoshi Hino as Inuyama, and more.

What Is Dandelion About?

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Hideaki Sorachi’s original Dandelion one-shot story followed Tetsuo Tanba and Misaki Kurogane, who worked for the “Japan Angel Federation Send Off Department” to help wandering souls with regrets pass on to the afterlife. It’s likely that the anime won’t be changing too much about that plot, but what is more curious is how the series will be expanding that story in order to fit within its new seven episode format. Sorachi addressed this hilariously with fans too.

“I usually avoid rereading my debut work because it is embarrassing,” Sorachi noted in a message shared with fans when Dandelion was first announced. “Yet somehow Netflix decided to dig it up, adapt it into an anime, and expand on it in various ways. It seems the word delicacy does not exist at Netflix. But since this opportunity has come along, maybe I will take the chance to visit those characters again for the first time in twenty years.”

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