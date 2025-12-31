After Massive Delay, This Fall 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Confirms Release Window for Return

One of Crunchyroll‘s major anime releases of the Fall 2025 anime season had been hit with a massive delay, and has finally confirmed when it’s going to come back for its final few episodes. While the Fall 2025 anime schedule ended things on a very strong note for the year, not every series was lucky enough to make its way to air without major troubles. There were a few notable series that had been hit by delays heading into the Fall, and there was one anime that unfortunately was hit with production troubles in the midst of its run.

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle was one such series as it had been hit with unforeseen production troubles behind the scenes following the release of its fifth episode, and it meant that the next five episodes were delayed from their initially scheduled release. Episodes 11-13 of the anime’s debut were then delayed indefinitely, but a new update has revealed that the anime will be returning next Spring to finish out its debut season following this notable delay.

Chitose Is In the Ramune Bottle Episodes 11-13 Confirm Release Window

The staff behind Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle has confirmed that Episodes 11-13 will be releasing some time in Spring 2026, but have yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. This comes after the release of Episode 10 on December 30th, which was also the result of the delayed production. But as the series prepares to return for its comeback, fans are definitely concerned about the future state of the anime as this is only the first cour of a planned two cour release for the anime’s debut season.

The delay was attributed to “production circumstances and to maintain the quality of the main content,” and fans have seen the results of these efforts with the episodes that were able to come out as scheduled this year. It’s led fans through a major arc that they had been waiting for, but also raises a lot of questions as to how the anime was planning to end the first cour of its run. And for what could be coming next in the second half still presumably planned for a release later.

What Is Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle?

Hiromu and raemz’s original light novel series of the same name, Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle follows the titular Saku Chitose as he seeks to become a hero to those around him. He’s a former athlete with a group of popular friends who love him, but it’s clear through the anime’s episodes that there’s still something he has yet to reveal to fans that would help to explain his outlook on the world around him. But for now, he just wants to live his best life either way.

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle is developed by studio feel., the same anime studio behind hidden gems like My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU‘s final two seasons, Remake Our Life!, and Hinamatsuri, and that’s why it looks so great in its key moments. But hopefully after this delay, the anime will be able to get back on track for its future releases this Spring and beyond.

