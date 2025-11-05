Surprise Crunchyroll Anime Hit By Massive Delay (And Won’t Be Finishing Its Episodes Until 2026)

One of Crunchyroll’s standout hits of the Fall 2025 anime season has been hit with a massive delay to its future episodes, and won’t actually be ending its first cour until sometime next year at the earliest. The Fall 2025 anime schedule has been underway with Crunchyroll as the first month of new releases has introduced fans to a ton of new anime releases offering all kinds of new ideas. There’s been one series that has really taken off with fans for its run so far, but unfortunately it has now taken a massive hit as the studio behind it has confirmed an unfortunately timed delay.

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle fans might be looking forward to seeing Episode 6 of the anime next, but unfortunately the studio behind it has announced a huge multi-week delay for the next episode. Not only that, but they have confirmed a new release schedule for its future episodes that reveal that this anime won’t be reaching its end until sometime next year at the very earliest. So fans waiting to see more of this series as it progresses are now going to wait that much longer.

Chitose Is In the Ramune Bottle Episode 6 and Beyond Delayed

Courtesy of Studio feel.

Studio feel. and the official social media account for Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle have announced that Episode 6 of the anime will not be airing on November 11th as previously scheduled, but instead will now be delayed to its new December 2nd airdate in Japan. Attributing the delay to “production circumstances and to maintain the quality of the main content,” this has impacted the schedule for its future episodes too. The now current schedule for the anime’s run for the rest of this year breaks down as such:

Episode 6 – December 2nd

Episode 7 – December 9th

Episode 8 – December 16th

Episode 9 – December 23rd

Episode 10 – December 30th

Episodes 11-13 – TBD

The delay then also reveals that Episodes 11 through 13 of its debut season currently do not have a release date of their own, and given the rest of the schedule, fans won’t be seeing this series end until 2026. It’s a delay that comes at a very unfortunate time as the series was really starting to hit its stride. It’s been steadily introducing the circle of friends around Chitose, and was seemingly preparing to kick off a new arc. But fans will have to wait longer to see it.

What Is Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle?

Courtesy of Studio feel.

Adapting Hiromu and raemz’s original light novel series of the same name, Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle follows Saku Chitose as he’s trying to live his best life. He’s an attractive former athlete with a strong circle of like minded friends around him, but he can also be incredibly unpopular because of all of this. Something has happened in his past to help set him on his current path, but all he wants to do now is live a life that he thinks he’s worthy of.

You can take this extra time to catch up with the first five episodes of the anime now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll, and see why this delay comes at a very rough time. It’s produced by the same studio behind hits like My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU‘s final two seasons, Remake Our Life!, and Hinamatsuri, so you’ll probably be able to guess its vibes from that alone.

