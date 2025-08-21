Crunchyroll’s New Fantasy Anime Is a Masterclass in Innovation at Its Heart

One of Crunchyroll’s newest fantasy anime to stream this summer has perfectly captured the real driving force of innovation, yet few are talking about it. Secrets of the Silent Witch is a magical series revolving around Monica Everett. She’s a genius when it comes to magic and thus is one of the world’s famous Seven Sages. Her claim to fame is her ability to cast spells without intonation, something that had never been done before. Naturally, there’s a catch. Monica mastered the art of silent spellcasting, not because she was trying to advance the effects of magic, but because she couldn’t bear to speak in front of her peers.

To put that another way, Monica Everett is the embodiment of social anxiety. She’s terrified to speak up, tries to avoid attention, and would rather just be left alone with her books (and cat). This very desire is what drove her innovation, driving right to the heart of our point. Secrets of the Silent Witch tells a very important story; innovation is not the sudden moments of brilliance but the quiet dedication to trying to make one’s life better.

Monica’s Innovation Comes From Need

Image courtesy of Aniplex

No matter how we look at it, the story is crystal clear: Monica’s amazing innovation of silent magic came from her desperate need. There is something blindingly human about this. Monica’s personal limit is her vocalization (silence), so she finds a workaround (silent magic). She saw a problem, she practiced, and with time, she created the solution. Does that sound familiar? It should. As it is often said, necessity drives innovation.

Monica’s social anxiety forced her to turn inward, and thus she literally created a new form of magic out of necessity. In other words, her magic may have stemmed from a place of vulnerability, but she turned it into a strength. While it sounds quite simple when put like that, it’s really her foundation and adoration of math that allowed her to excel in this goal.

Simultaneously Breaking Ground and Creating New Obstacles

Image courtesy of Aniplex

There is a certain level of irony in Monica’s breakthrough. Yes, her silent magic acts as both shield and sword, protecting her from the world and allowing her to follow through on her ambitions. However, her magical breakthroughs also made her the talk of the town, to put it mildly. Not everyone is content to let inventors live on the outskirts, after all.

Monica of Secrets of the Silent Witch never set out to become a powerful figure in her world. Her magic was meant to allow her to follow her dream and survive a quiet but happy life. Adding to the ever-growing list of ironies, her successful creation of new magic has thrown her into a world full of social constructs, from fulfilling her obligation as a Seven Sage to protecting the Second Prince.

Secrets of the Silent Witch is available to stream on Crunchyroll.