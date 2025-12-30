10 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in January 2026

2026 is right around the corner as anime fans await the return of some of their favorite shows, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, and many more. Although this year brought many surprises to anime fans, the upcoming year will be far more exciting. However, while the 2026 lineup already looks amazing, the wait for new episodes each week can be quite daunting. Each episode spans around 20 minutes, and the cliffhanger always makes viewers curious about what’s about to happen next. This is why it’s often more exciting to binge anime, especially on Crunchyroll, the largest anime streaming hub in the world.

Crunchyroll has a wide range of exciting anime series available for streaming at any given moment. Each season, the platform includes dozens of new shows for fans and keeps adding new episodes every week after the Japanese broadcast. With January on its way, there’s nothing better than cozying up in your blanket and enjoying some intriguing shows that keep you entertained. If you’re looking for new series to binge, our list of 10 anime series will keep you entertained for the entire month.

10) SK8 the Infinity

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

This original sports anime by Studio Bones was released in 2021, and it will return with a second season, although the studio hasn’t revealed a release window. The story follows Reki Kyan, a high school student who is not only passionate about riding skateboards but is also exceptionally talented in making them. During the day, he works part-time at a skateboard shop, and when night falls, he heads to an illegal underground race called the “S,” where skaters from all over the city compete secretly.

As he ponders over a crushing defeat, he meets Langa Hasegawa, a half-Canadian and half-Japanese transfer student in his class who came to the country after his father’s death. Langa, with no experience in skateboarding, somehow ends up working part-time in the same shop as Reki, and before he knows it, he finds himself embroiled in the world of underground skaters.

9) Bocchi the Rock!

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

This hilarious music anime debuted in 2022 and has already been renewed for its second season. However, the release window of the sequel is still unknown. The story follows a socially anxious Hitori Goto (Bocchi) who yearns to make friends and perform live with a band. However, that’s easier said than done when she’s often nervous around others.

As she spends most of her time playing the guitar, she encounters drummer Nijika Ijichi, whose band’s guitarist flees before their first show. She invites Bocchi to join him and the bassist Ryou Yamada. Although their first performance together was quite ordinary, the girls find a new passion for music and soon meet their fourth band member.

8) Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary

Image Courtesy of LAPIN TRACK

If you’re a fan of Honobu Yonezawa’s critically acclaimed manga Hyouka, the creator’s new work would be perfect for you. The story centers around high school student Jogoro Kobato, who becomes increasingly exhausted by the demands of constantly solving complex problems after middle school. Hence, he decides to give up his past role in activities that require his sharp deduction skills to solve intricate mysteries and aspires to lead a simple and ordinary life.

Determined to embrace this challenge in high school, he forms a mutually beneficial relationship with his friend, Yuki Osanai, who shares the same desire for a peaceful existence. She carries her own personal history and emotional baggage while she plays a significant role in helping Jogoro maintain his goals. Unfortunately, their plans are always disrupted by mysterious incidents and misfortunes that occur in their school.

7) Barakamon

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

While Barakamon has more of a summer vibe, you can’t skip this wholesome and hilarious slice-of-life anime, as it focuses on slowing down from a hectic life and living in the moment. This heartwarming story of redemption and self-discovery takes place on a quiet, small island where Sei Handa, a renowned calligrapher, has recently moved after hitting an elderly curator of a calligraphy exhibition. In order to help Sei clear his head, his father sends him to a remote island and stay there until he reflects on his behavior.

Although Sei initially has a hard time adapting to the new lifestyle, he blends right in thanks to the friendly neighbors and the notorious young girl named Naru Kotoishi. As he gets used to life in the countryside, he discovers a newfound passion for calligraphy as he develops his unique style.

6) Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World

Image Courtesy of White Fox

One of the best and most famous isekai anime, Re:Zero, is returning with its fourth season in April next year. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary teenager who leaves the convenience store one evening and suddenly finds himself transported into another world. With no way of knowing how to go back home, Subaru is bewildered after suddenly arriving in an unfamiliar world. As he keeps getting in trouble, Subaru finally sees a glimmer of hope when he meets Satella, a mysterious and beautiful girl who is in search of something important stolen from her.

As a way of thanking her for saving him, he tries to help her find the lost item, but the duo unknowingly step into a more dangerous situation than they anticipated. As they step into the thief’s house and get attacked by a mysterious enemy, Subaru discovers he has the power to revert to a previous point in time after his death, retaining his memories of the previous timeline.

5) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Image Courtesy of BANDAI NAMCO PICTURES

This action fantasy is returning in Spring next year with a second season to continue the protagonist’s journey to reunite with his childhood sweetheart. The story is set in a world where Celestial Hosts oppressed humanity until five mages joined forces and defeated them. Although the world was saved once, the threat of the enemies returning and unleashing the same chaos still remains. To prepare for the threat, the five strongest mages of every generation are sent to monitor the dome from the top of the Wizard’s Tower.

Childhood sweethearts from the same orphanage, Will Serfort and Elfaria Albis Serfort, were separated when Elfaria rose through the ranks at a young age. In hopes of seeing her again, Will enrolls in the prestigious Regarden Magic Academy and strives to become a Magia Vander even though he can’t use magic at all. However, the people who have shunned him all these years don’t realize he possesses a power far greater than they can imagine.

4) Gachiakuta

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Gachiakuta just reached its first season finale before announcing a second season, so now is the perfect time to binge this action fantasy. The series has received countless praises for its worldbuilding and impressive characters, and had a wide fanbase even before the anime debut. The story is set in a world highlighting the difference in social status between people in the same country. While the wealthy thoughtlessly throw their objects away, their waste is valuable to Rudo, who barely makes ends meet in the slums.

After being falsely accused of the crime of killing Regto, he is thrown into the Pit, where no one ever comes back from. Believing he’s going to die, Rudo is baffled to wake up in a trash-filled area with toxic air and dangerous monsters. After being saved by one of the Cleaners named Enjin, Rudo gets back on his feet, hoping to return to his home and catch his father’s murderer.

3) Dandadan

Image Courtesy of Science Saru

While the wait for Dandadan Season 3 is longer than expected, you can enjoy the first two seasons now. This eccentric supernatural series follows Momo Ayase, a high school girl who believes in the existence of ghosts despite never seeing one, because her grandmother is a spiritual medium. She meets Ken Takakura (Okarun), an introverted boy who catches her attention since he has the same name as her favorite actor. Unlike her, Okarun, from her grade, is interested in creatures from outer space but denies that ghosts are real.

The two make a bet in order to prove each other wrong. However, their friendly bet turns into a nightmare as they get tangled up in all kinds of dangerous situations. Now that they have proved both ghosts and aliens are real and have even awakened new powers thanks to it, their mundane life is over for good, since they keep running into one trouble after another. As the story continues, they learn more about how to use their powers to fight anything that threatens the people close to them.

2) Dr. Stone

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Dr. Stone is easily one of the most unique anime of all time, and the story only continues to get better with each season. The story takes place thousands of years after humanity was turned to stone, and civilization has all but been erased from the face of the Earth. Senku Ishigami, a genius high school student, awakens from his petrification all alone and cracks the mystery of depetrification. The story continues as he reunites with his friends and even more people as he aims to rebuild civilization from scratch.

From the very first episode, when Senku was barely able to survive in the stone world with no one by his side, we see his journey as he continues to invent new things to achieve a broader goal. With each small step, Senku and the Kingdom of Science get one step closer to achieving their goal and discovering the mystery behind the tragedy several millennia ago. The anime doesn’t shy away from explaining the fundamentals of each modern product Senku makes from scratch, making it an intriguing experience for viewers.

1) Spy x Family

Image Courtesy of Cloverworks/Wit Studio

Spy x Family is one of the most wholesome series, and even the ordinary days of the Forger family are filled with exciting moments. Even as a Shonen, the series doesn’t rely heavily on intense action, but it focuses on the unique dynamic of a fake family that lives under the same roof to further their own goals. Twilight, the best spy in Westalis, receives a new mission called Operation Strix. The mission requires him to forge a new identity as Loid Forger and get close to his target, Donovan Desmond, chairman of the National Unity Party of Ostania and a suspected warmonger.

However, since Donovan is known for being a recluse, Loid has no choice but to create a fake family and enter his social circle. The series is episodic in nature, as there’s never a dull moment when spies, assassins, and many other figures try to maintain the fragile peace between Ostania and Westalis.

