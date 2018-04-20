‘Aggretsuko’ Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Sanrio’s newest mascot character Aggretsuko instantly became the center of attention for plenty of fans and took the Internet by storm when this fiery character first debuted.

Striking a chord with many in the current work force as the little fireball sought to express her rage through Metal karaoke, now fans worldwide can experience the full series. Check out a preview of the English dub in the trailer above!

Sanrio and Netflix‘s joint project, Aggressive Retsuko, is now available for streaming worldwide. The series runs for ten episodes, and 15 minutes long each episode. Rareko is directing and writing the scripts for the series, and they handled the very first Aggretsuko short that set the Internet on fire.

Aggretsuko is an unassuming red panda who works in an office. She’s 25 years old, and deals with the harsh mundanities of every day office life. As she deals with her office co-workers, she slowly builds up a rage meter until she can vent her frustrations with heavy metal karaoke on her off time.

Aggretsuko had been going strong as a character in Japan before her debut in the U.S., and the character is so popular she’s already been licensed for toys and other merchandise. There is also a series of animated shorts you can find online. The Internet drew to her at large for her incredibly relaable back story, as she does not see her office job being her ultimate goal in life, and how many fans search for their own ways to vent from work frustrations in healthy ways.

For fans interested in potential Aggretsuko merchandise from Sanrio, as well, the character’s merchandise store has finally opened online and includes many cute clothes and accessories. You can find the shop at the link here.

Here is how Sanrio describes about the character:

“She is a cute Red Panda, working as an office associate in the accounting department of a highly respected trading company. She works in one of the biggest metropolitan areas of Tokyo. It’s always been a dream of hers to work in this field, especially in this part of the city. But in reality, her bosses are unsympathetic and give her harsh deadlines.”

“She ultimately has become a pushover within the company. When she gets pushed to the limit, she goes out after work and takes out her frustration and stress with heavy metal Karaoke sessions!”